Russia's Massive Strikes: Why Now?
Russia's Massive Strikes: Why Now?
Sputnik International
Ukraine chose air terrorism – Russia chose PRECISION RETALIATION, Igor Korotchenko, military analyst, editor in chief of "National Defense" magazine, told Sputnik.
2025-05-27T10:36+0000
2025-05-27T10:36+0000
2025-05-27T10:37+0000
"Ukraine is a TERRORIST state — because sabotage operations have always been a strong suit of Ukrainian nationalists. They fully embraced this approach — through acts of sabotage & terror, including their current attempts to intimidate the Russian population with aerial strikes." 1️⃣ PAYBACK FOR DRONE TERROR "Ukraine launched hundreds of drones daily since May, targeting Russian cities, civilians, even kindergartens. This is air terrorism. Russia’s response is inevitable." Stats: 300+ Ukrainian drones intercepted DAILY across Russia. 2️⃣ DECAPITATING UKRAINE’S WAR MACHINE "We strike ONLY military targets—factories making drones, missiles, and NATO weapons. Unlike Ukraine, we don’t target civilians." Key Example: Antonov drone factories in Kiev (critical for UAV production) 3️⃣ CRIPPLING NATO LOGISTICS *"Ports like Odessa are hubs for Western arms. We destroyed 100+ containers with drone boats, Switchblade munitions, and artillery shells."
10:36 GMT 27.05.2025 (Updated: 10:37 GMT 27.05.2025)
1️⃣ PAYBACK FOR DRONE TERROR "Ukraine launched hundreds of drones daily since May, targeting Russian cities, civilians, even kindergartens.
This is air terrorism. Russia’s response is inevitable."
Stats: 300+ Ukrainian drones intercepted DAILY across Russia.
2️⃣ DECAPITATING UKRAINE’S WAR MACHINE "We strike ONLY military targets—factories making drones, missiles, and NATO weapons. Unlike Ukraine, we don’t target civilians."
Key Example: Antonov drone factories in Kiev (critical for UAV production)
3️⃣ CRIPPLING NATO LOGISTICS
*"Ports like Odessa are hubs for Western arms. We destroyed 100+ containers with drone boats, Switchblade munitions, and artillery shells."