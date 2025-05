https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/where-russia-hit-back-after-ukraines-drone-attacks-1122138875.html

Where Russia Hit Back After Ukraine’s Drone Attacks

Since May 20, Ukraine has increased its attacks using Western-made drones and rockets against civilian targets on Russian territory, resulting in injuries among civilians, including women and children.

In response, Russian forces have been striking back with massive attacks exclusively aimed at military facilities and enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex. Take a look where the Russian Armed Forces hit Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in Sputnik’s infographics:

