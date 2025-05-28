https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/putin-moscow-security-summit-to-shape-new-strategies-for-global-stability-1122142706.html
Putin: Moscow Security Summit to Shape New Strategies for Global Stability
Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Moscow will help elaborate meaningful approaches to bolster international peace and stability.
“Just recently, on May 9, we solemnly marked the anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The celebration in Moscow stood as a powerful symbol of unity around the legacy of that triumph—once again highlighting the commitment of our friends and partners to building a safer world through constructive cooperation and collective efforts to solve global challenges,” said the Russian President.
