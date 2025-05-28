International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/putin-moscow-security-summit-to-shape-new-strategies-for-global-stability-1122142706.html
Putin: Moscow Security Summit to Shape New Strategies for Global Stability
Putin: Moscow Security Summit to Shape New Strategies for Global Stability
Sputnik International
Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Moscow will help elaborate meaningful approaches to bolster international peace and stability.
2025-05-28T07:06+0000
2025-05-28T07:06+0000
world
vladimir putin
moscow
russia
security
stability
peace
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1c/1122142549_9:0:1637:916_1920x0_80_0_0_e5cfda6483d4d7c255072fe087b17d37.jpg
“Just recently, on May 9, we solemnly marked the anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The celebration in Moscow stood as a powerful symbol of unity around the legacy of that triumph—once again highlighting the commitment of our friends and partners to building a safer world through constructive cooperation and collective efforts to solve global challenges,” said the Russian President.
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin
2025-05-28T07:06+0000
true
PT3M55S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1c/1122142549_212:0:1433:916_1920x0_80_0_0_4e4641e4239308eebdb132b096333196.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, international meeting of high representatives for security issues in moscow, international peace and stability
vladimir putin, international meeting of high representatives for security issues in moscow, international peace and stability

Putin: Moscow Security Summit to Shape New Strategies for Global Stability

07:06 GMT 28.05.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Moscow will help elaborate meaningful approaches to bolster international peace and stability.
“Just recently, on May 9, we solemnly marked the anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The celebration in Moscow stood as a powerful symbol of unity around the legacy of that triumph—once again highlighting the commitment of our friends and partners to building a safer world through constructive cooperation and collective efforts to solve global challenges,” said the Russian President.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала