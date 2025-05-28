https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/putin-warns-buffer-zone-will-be-created-if-attacks-continue-1122147493.html

Putin Warns Buffer Zone Will Be Created If Attacks Continue

Putin Warns Buffer Zone Will Be Created If Attacks Continue

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian armed forces were in the process of establishing a security buffer zone along the border with Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on May 22, during a meeting with government members, the decision to create a "security buffer zone along the border between Russia and Ukraine." This issue was earlier raised by Alexey Zolotarev, head of the administration of the Glushkovsky district in the Kursk region.

