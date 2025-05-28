International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/putin-warns-buffer-zone-will-be-created-if-attacks-continue-1122147493.html
Putin Warns Buffer Zone Will Be Created If Attacks Continue
Putin Warns Buffer Zone Will Be Created If Attacks Continue
Sputnik International
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian armed forces were in the process of establishing a security buffer zone along the border with Ukraine.
2025-05-28T14:31+0000
2025-05-28T14:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
vladimir putin
ukraine
russia
buffer zone
border
border security
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0a/1122026077_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6f3bab8e491f0880f961e1d905640903.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on May 22, during a meeting with government members, the decision to create a "security buffer zone along the border between Russia and Ukraine." This issue was earlier raised by Alexey Zolotarev, head of the administration of the Glushkovsky district in the Kursk region.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0a/1122026077_334:0:3065:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_18b54b9dc09ddfa375da61e36b514e36.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, russian armed forces, buffer zone along the border with ukraine
russian president vladimir putin, russian armed forces, buffer zone along the border with ukraine

Putin Warns Buffer Zone Will Be Created If Attacks Continue

14:31 GMT 28.05.2025
© AP Photo / Mikhail MetzelRussian President Vladimir Putin addresses voters in the 2024 presidential election at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 21, 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses voters in the 2024 presidential election at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 21, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2025
© AP Photo / Mikhail Metzel
Subscribe
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian armed forces were in the process of establishing a security buffer zone along the border with Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on May 22, during a meeting with government members, the decision to create a "security buffer zone along the border between Russia and Ukraine."
This issue was earlier raised by Alexey Zolotarev, head of the administration of the Glushkovsky district in the Kursk region.
1.
June 13, 2023 First warning: "If the shelling continues, we’ll consider creating a sanitary zone at a distance from which it would be impossible to reach our territory." (Meeting with war correspondents)
2.
June 16, 2023 At the Saint-Petersburg Economic Forum: "If attacks persist, we'll consider creating a cordon sanitaire on Ukrainian territory." No ambiguity.
3.
January 31, 2024 As a presidential candidate: The demilitarized zone in Ukraine should be moved to a distance that would ensure the safety of peaceful cities from Ukrainian attacks.
4.
March 18, 2024 During the press conference: Russian forces will have to create a sanitary zone in the territories currently under the Kiev regime’s control.
5.
May 17, 2024 In China, this comment on the shelling of Kharkov was voiced: Ukraine continues to shell residential areas in the border regions of Russia; therefore, it is necessary to establish a “security zone, a sanitary zone.”
6.
May 28, 2024 In Uzbekistan: Russian forces have just started to establish a security zone. Another zone is possible if Ukraine uses long-range weapons.
7.
June 20, 2024 Vietnam press conference: "They [Ukrainians] kept shelling, so we did exactly what we promised."
8.
March 12, 2025 Kursk HQ: Troops push into Sumy, expanding the zone. Putin issues instructions to work on a security zone along the state border.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала