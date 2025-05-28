Putin Warns Buffer Zone Will Be Created If Attacks Continue
© AP Photo / Mikhail MetzelRussian President Vladimir Putin addresses voters in the 2024 presidential election at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 21, 2024
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian armed forces were in the process of establishing a security buffer zone along the border with Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on May 22, during a meeting with government members, the decision to create a "security buffer zone along the border between Russia and Ukraine."
This issue was earlier raised by Alexey Zolotarev, head of the administration of the Glushkovsky district in the Kursk region.
1.June 13, 2023 First warning: "If the shelling continues, we’ll consider creating a sanitary zone at a distance from which it would be impossible to reach our territory." (Meeting with war correspondents)
2.June 16, 2023 At the Saint-Petersburg Economic Forum: "If attacks persist, we'll consider creating a cordon sanitaire on Ukrainian territory." No ambiguity.
3.January 31, 2024 As a presidential candidate: The demilitarized zone in Ukraine should be moved to a distance that would ensure the safety of peaceful cities from Ukrainian attacks.
4.March 18, 2024 During the press conference: Russian forces will have to create a sanitary zone in the territories currently under the Kiev regime’s control.
5.May 17, 2024 In China, this comment on the shelling of Kharkov was voiced: Ukraine continues to shell residential areas in the border regions of Russia; therefore, it is necessary to establish a “security zone, a sanitary zone.”
6.May 28, 2024 In Uzbekistan: Russian forces have just started to establish a security zone. Another zone is possible if Ukraine uses long-range weapons.
7.June 20, 2024 Vietnam press conference: "They [Ukrainians] kept shelling, so we did exactly what we promised."
8.March 12, 2025 Kursk HQ: Troops push into Sumy, expanding the zone. Putin issues instructions to work on a security zone along the state border.