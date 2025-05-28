https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/russia-successfully-conducting-offensive-during-special-military-operation---defense-minister-1122142807.html

Russia Successfully Conducting Offensive During Special Military Operation - Defense Minister

Sputnik International

The Russian army is successfully conducting an offensive on almost all sections of the front during the special military operation, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Wednesday.

"The Russian armed forces are continuing a special military operation in Ukraine. They are conducting successful offensive actions in almost all areas of the front," Belousov said at a meeting of the CSTO Council of Ministers of Defense in Bishkek.The Ukrainian authorities do not respond to Moscow's readiness to resume the dialogue that started in 2022 to resolve the conflict, Belousov said.

