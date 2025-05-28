https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/russias-federation-council-chair-congratulates-irans-parliament-speaker-on-re-election-1122147363.html

Russia’s Federation Council Chair Congratulates Iran’s Parliament Speaker on Re-Election

Russia’s Federation Council Chair Congratulates Iran’s Parliament Speaker on Re-Election

Sputnik International

Valentina Matvienko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia, congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his re-election as Chairman of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly.

2025-05-28T14:43+0000

2025-05-28T14:43+0000

2025-05-28T14:43+0000

world

valentina matvienko

mohammad bagher ghalibaf

russia

iran

russian federation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1c/1122147203_0:228:2832:1821_1920x0_80_0_0_f3968221b6ecccdf3386bbcb122d5512.jpg

Dear Mr. Chairman!Please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as Chairman of the Assembly of the Islamic Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.You are known in the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation as an experienced statesman enjoying great international authority. We highly appreciate your warm attitude toward Russia and stand ready to assist in deepening mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of our countries, as well as the development of constructive interparliamentary dialogue based on the principles of mutual respect, trust, and consideration of each other's interests.We look forward to continuing fruitful work on international platforms aimed at effectively finding solutions to key issues on the regional and global agenda.I wish you, dear Mr. Chairman, success in your responsible position and all the very best.Please accept assurances of my highest respect.

russia

iran

russian federation

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s federation council chair, iran’s parliament speaker, mohammad bagher ghalibaf