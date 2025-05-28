https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/russias-federation-council-chair-congratulates-irans-parliament-speaker-on-re-election-1122147363.html
Russia’s Federation Council Chair Congratulates Iran’s Parliament Speaker on Re-Election
Valentina Matvienko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia, congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his re-election as Chairman of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly.
Dear Mr. Chairman!Please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as Chairman of the Assembly of the Islamic Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.You are known in the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation as an experienced statesman enjoying great international authority. We highly appreciate your warm attitude toward Russia and stand ready to assist in deepening mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of our countries, as well as the development of constructive interparliamentary dialogue based on the principles of mutual respect, trust, and consideration of each other's interests.We look forward to continuing fruitful work on international platforms aimed at effectively finding solutions to key issues on the regional and global agenda.I wish you, dear Mr. Chairman, success in your responsible position and all the very best.Please accept assurances of my highest respect.
