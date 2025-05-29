https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/russian-weapon-systems-tested-in-combat-in-high-demand-worldwide---security-council-head-1122153486.html

Russian Weapon Systems Tested in Combat, in High Demand Worldwide - Security Council Head

Russian weapon systems have been tested in combat and proven their effectiveness, which put them in high demand all over the world, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said.

"We are ahead of everyone in this area today, because something that has been tested not only by time, but also in battle, is in great demand by everyone. The experience that we have, and the developments that our design bureaus, defense firms and industrial complexes have produced, have been tested in a very complex, but also a very effective way - in combat operations. This applies to defensive weapons, air defense systems and assault weapons equally," Shoigu told his Belarusian counterpart, Aleksandr Volfovich, on the sidelines of the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues. The Russian Security Council secretary praised the military and technical cooperation between Russia and Belarus, adding that he hoped the two countries' collaboration in that area would be successful. The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues is being held in Moscow from May 27-29.

