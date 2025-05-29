https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/uk-to-build-1-billion-kill-web-to-unleash-cyber-attacks--1122151590.html
UK to Build $1 Billion ‘Kill Web’ to Unleash Cyber Attacks
The move was announced by Defense Secretary John Healey, who referred to the same old mantra about alleged threats from Russia and China as a pretext to form the unit, The Telegraph reports.
The new unit would fall under General James Hockenhull, UK Strategic Command.The program includes at least $1.3 billion to build an AI-powered Digital Targeting Web (“kill web”) by 2027.The focus will be on degrading enemy communications and command systems.The new "kill web" will link satellites, F-35 jets, drones, and sensors using AI — turning data into instant battlefield decisions.
The move was announced by Defense Secretary John Healey, who referred to the same old mantra about alleged threats from Russia and China as a pretext to form the unit, The Telegraph reports.
The new unit would fall under General James Hockenhull, UK Strategic Command.
The program includes at least $1.3 billion to build an AI-powered Digital Targeting Web (“kill web”) by 2027.
The project also comprises real-time targeting across land, air, sea, space and cyber, as well as offensive hacking ops and drone and missile signal jamming.
The focus will be on degrading enemy communications and command systems.
The new "kill web" will link satellites, F-35 jets, drones, and sensors using AI — turning data into instant battlefield decisions.