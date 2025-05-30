https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/digital-industry-of-industrial-russia-conference-to-kick-off-on-june-2-1122159095.html
'Digital Industry of Industrial Russia' Conference to Kick Off on June 2
From June 2 to 8, the 10th Digital Industry of Industrial Russia (CIPR) conference will be held in Nizhny Novgorod.
CIPR is the most authoritative discussion platform for dialogue between business and government representatives aimed at developing Russia's IT industry into a global technology leader.The 2025 conference will feature the following events:June 2–5, the main event of CIPR-2025: Leading experts and industry leaders will discuss digital transformation across society and key economic sectors, with six major thematic tracks — 'Data Economy', 'Business', 'Tech Leadership', 'Cybersecurity', 'Human Capital', 'Black' — plus a special AI-focused track.CIPR2025 by the numbers:
CIPR is the most authoritative discussion platform for dialogue between business and government representatives aimed at developing Russia's IT industry into a global technology leader.
At this milestone tenth conference, participants will analyze previously adopted digitalization decisions, consolidate achievements, and define the country’s development path for the coming decade.
The 2025 conference will feature the following events:
June 2–5, the main event of CIPR-2025: Leading experts and industry leaders will discuss digital transformation across society and key economic sectors, with six major thematic tracks — ‘Data Economy’, ‘Business’, ‘Tech Leadership’, ‘Cybersecurity’, ‘Human Capital’, ‘Black’ — plus a special AI-focused track.
8,700 m² of exhibition space
Special focus will be given to expanding international cooperation with BRICS, EAEU, and SCO countries. Sessions are being organized in partnership with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.
Participants will discuss mutually beneficial cooperation in the global market, tools for advancing tech projects and digital ecosystems, and collaboration in AI and smart city governance.
June 3: The CIPR Digital-2025 Awards ceremony will recognize and promote the best Russian IT projects and innovations.
June 5–6: The first Global Digital Forum will take place, offering participants insight into Russia’s IT achievements, global trends, digital partnership opportunities, and business deal-making.
Representatives from Niger, Congo, Malawi, Cameroon, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, South Ossetia, Senegal, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Bahrain, the Union of the Comoros, and other participating countries will attend.
About the Global Digital Forum:
116 participating countries
8,000 m² of exhibition space
The forum program includes three key tracks:
1. Educational Track – workshops on countering disinformation, cybersecurity practical lectures, interactive modules on testing and protecting critical information infrastructure.
2. Protocol Track – over 100 agreements, MOUs, and IT deals to be signed.
3. Business Track – high-level plenary sessions, expert panels, and roundtables on digital trends and challenges and how to address them.
June 5–8: The Tech-Friendly Weekend will showcase how small and medium-sized businesses and creative industries are evolving in response to new technologies and digitalization.
The main theme will be ‘Artificial Intelligence’. The festival will bring together those who train neural networks, integrate AI into business, and test its real-world applications.