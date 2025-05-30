International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/germany-sould-face-big-risks-if-it-provides-ukraine-with-taurus-missiles-1122158687.html
Germany Сould Face ‘Big Risks’ if It Provides Ukraine With Taurus Missiles
Germany Сould Face ‘Big Risks’ if It Provides Ukraine With Taurus Missiles
Sputnik International
If sent, there would be “a big risk” of a “direct war” between Russia and Germany - Karen Kwiatkowski to Sputnik
2025-05-30T15:21+0000
2025-05-30T15:21+0000
analysis
germany
russia
ukraine
taurus cruise missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122016459_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8adee9d6cd2366f5bb77d8f66424a292.jpg
“I would hope Shoigu’s words are understood by the whole world,” former Pentagon analyst Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik. On possible supplies of German-made Taurus missiles to Ukraine, she said that: 🔸It’s unclear if current missile stocks are available for sending to the Zelensky regime 🔸If sent, there would be “a big risk” of a “direct war” between Russia and Germany 🔸“The more likely risk is that German technology is captured by Russia or its allies” 🔸There's also a worst-case scenario of German military technology being sold by Ukrainian entities, potentially compromising NATO's security 🔸It’s not clear if Merz talked to Trump “about anything yet”, nor least the Taurus missiles
germany
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122016459_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_adcc47de1d388bff7f1b9a57b1423cdf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, russia, ukraine, taurus missiles
germany, russia, ukraine, taurus missiles

Germany Сould Face ‘Big Risks’ if It Provides Ukraine With Taurus Missiles

15:21 GMT 30.05.2025
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertGermany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2025
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Subscribe
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has warned of Russia’s response to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announcing the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine.
“I would hope Shoigu’s words are understood by the whole world,” former Pentagon analyst Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik.
On possible supplies of German-made Taurus missiles to Ukraine, she said that:
🔸It’s unclear if current missile stocks are available for sending to the Zelensky regime
🔸If sent, there would be “a big risk” of a “direct war” between Russia and Germany
🔸“The more likely risk is that German technology is captured by Russia or its allies”
🔸There's also a worst-case scenario of German military technology being sold by Ukrainian entities, potentially compromising NATO's security
🔸It’s not clear if Merz talked to Trump “about anything yet”, nor least the Taurus missiles
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала