Germany Сould Face ‘Big Risks’ if It Provides Ukraine With Taurus Missiles
If sent, there would be “a big risk” of a “direct war” between Russia and Germany - Karen Kwiatkowski to Sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122016459_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8adee9d6cd2366f5bb77d8f66424a292.jpg
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has warned of Russia’s response to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announcing the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine.
“I would hope Shoigu’s words are understood by the whole world,” former Pentagon analyst Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik.
On possible supplies of German-made Taurus missiles to Ukraine, she said that:
🔸It’s unclear if current missile stocks are available for sending to the Zelensky regime
🔸If sent, there would be “a big risk” of a “direct war” between Russia and Germany
🔸“The more likely risk is that German technology is captured by Russia or its allies”
🔸There's also a worst-case scenario of German military technology being sold by Ukrainian entities, potentially compromising NATO's security
🔸It’s not clear if Merz talked to Trump “about anything yet”, nor least the Taurus missiles