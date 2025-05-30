https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/germany-sould-face-big-risks-if-it-provides-ukraine-with-taurus-missiles-1122158687.html

Germany Сould Face ‘Big Risks’ if It Provides Ukraine With Taurus Missiles

If sent, there would be “a big risk” of a “direct war” between Russia and Germany - Karen Kwiatkowski to Sputnik

“I would hope Shoigu’s words are understood by the whole world,” former Pentagon analyst Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik. On possible supplies of German-made Taurus missiles to Ukraine, she said that: 🔸It’s unclear if current missile stocks are available for sending to the Zelensky regime 🔸If sent, there would be “a big risk” of a “direct war” between Russia and Germany 🔸“The more likely risk is that German technology is captured by Russia or its allies” 🔸There's also a worst-case scenario of German military technology being sold by Ukrainian entities, potentially compromising NATO's security 🔸It’s not clear if Merz talked to Trump “about anything yet”, nor least the Taurus missiles

