International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/moscow-exporters-held-over-70-meetings-during-business-mission-to-thailand-1122157762.html
Moscow Exporters Held Over 70 Meetings During Business Mission to Thailand
Moscow Exporters Held Over 70 Meetings During Business Mission to Thailand
Sputnik International
More than 70 meetings took place as part of the business mission of Moscow exporters to Thailand from May 26 to 29, according to the press service of the Moscow Government’s Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
2025-05-30T10:22+0000
2025-05-30T10:22+0000
economy
thailand
southeast asia
moscow
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1e/1122157605_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_66d76e598f8d7963b7310ebdeddc728a.jpg
In 2024, trade turnover between Moscow and the Kingdom of Thailand increased by 13% compared to 2023. The mission was organized by the “Mosprom” Export Support Center.To promote Moscow-made products in foreign markets, the Mosprom Center was established in 2019. One of its key tools is the buyer program, which enables Moscow companies to participate in international trade fairs and business missions with organized B2B and B2G meetings.The food sector was represented by ZAO KMKI Dobryninsky and ZAO BKK Kolomensky, both producing confectionery, as well as OOO Hot Pretzels “Sever,” a manufacturer of bakery products, corn snacks, and grain-based treats. Other participants included: OOO PNF “LG Avtomatika,” a producer of valves for industrial pipelines; OOO Orso Chemicals, a developer of eco-friendly decorative materials; and OOO Smart Systems, a supplier of RFID solutions.Moscow business representatives met with Mr. Rattakrit Netiratanonkul, President of the diversified Thai holding T Group Thailand. The negotiations covered the supply of Moscow-made food and high-tech industrial products, as well as cooperation in electromobility and real estate development projects.
thailand
southeast asia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1e/1122157605_167:0:2834:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_f27b33e9e8d03f3d743721498d4e2507.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
more than 70 meetings took place as part of the business mission of moscow exporters to thailand from may 26 to 29, according to the press service of the moscow government’s department of investment and industrial policy.
more than 70 meetings took place as part of the business mission of moscow exporters to thailand from may 26 to 29, according to the press service of the moscow government’s department of investment and industrial policy.

Moscow Exporters Held Over 70 Meetings During Business Mission to Thailand

10:22 GMT 30.05.2025
© Photo : Press service of the Moscow Government’s Department of Investment and Industrial PolicyBusiness mission of Moscow exporters to Thailand
Business mission of Moscow exporters to Thailand - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2025
© Photo : Press service of the Moscow Government’s Department of Investment and Industrial Policy
Subscribe
More than 70 meetings took place as part of the business mission of Moscow exporters to Thailand from May 26 to 29, according to the press service of the Moscow Government’s Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
In 2024, trade turnover between Moscow and the Kingdom of Thailand increased by 13% compared to 2023. The mission was organized by the “Mosprom” Export Support Center.
"Following the directive of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the city systematically supports local companies in promoting their products in friendly countries. Thailand accounts for over 15% of Moscow’s non-resource, non-energy exports to Southeast Asia. Moscow-based manufacturers mainly export instrumentation and automation products, cosmetics, and food industry goods such as baby food, wheat flour, and whole grain products. Organizing this business mission to Thailand is another important step in strengthening Moscow's position in the region," said Maksim Liksutov, Moscow’s Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry.
To promote Moscow-made products in foreign markets, the Mosprom Center was established in 2019. One of its key tools is the buyer program, which enables Moscow companies to participate in international trade fairs and business missions with organized B2B and B2G meetings.
"Mosprom's export support specialists assist Moscow manufacturers at every stage of their foreign trade activities. Special focus is placed on developing trade ties with Southeast Asian countries, particularly Thailand. This year, six Moscow industrial enterprises took part in the international business mission to the Kingdom of Thailand," said Anatoly Garbuzov, Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
The food sector was represented by ZAO KMKI Dobryninsky and ZAO BKK Kolomensky, both producing confectionery, as well as OOO Hot Pretzels “Sever,” a manufacturer of bakery products, corn snacks, and grain-based treats. Other participants included: OOO PNF “LG Avtomatika,” a producer of valves for industrial pipelines; OOO Orso Chemicals, a developer of eco-friendly decorative materials; and OOO Smart Systems, a supplier of RFID solutions.
Moscow business representatives met with Mr. Rattakrit Netiratanonkul, President of the diversified Thai holding T Group Thailand. The negotiations covered the supply of Moscow-made food and high-tech industrial products, as well as cooperation in electromobility and real estate development projects.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала