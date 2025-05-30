Moscow Exporters Held Over 70 Meetings During Business Mission to Thailand
More than 70 meetings took place as part of the business mission of Moscow exporters to Thailand from May 26 to 29, according to the press service of the Moscow Government’s Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
In 2024, trade turnover between Moscow and the Kingdom of Thailand increased by 13% compared to 2023. The mission was organized by the “Mosprom” Export Support Center.
"Following the directive of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the city systematically supports local companies in promoting their products in friendly countries. Thailand accounts for over 15% of Moscow’s non-resource, non-energy exports to Southeast Asia. Moscow-based manufacturers mainly export instrumentation and automation products, cosmetics, and food industry goods such as baby food, wheat flour, and whole grain products. Organizing this business mission to Thailand is another important step in strengthening Moscow's position in the region," said Maksim Liksutov, Moscow’s Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry.
To promote Moscow-made products in foreign markets, the Mosprom Center was established in 2019. One of its key tools is the buyer program, which enables Moscow companies to participate in international trade fairs and business missions with organized B2B and B2G meetings.
"Mosprom's export support specialists assist Moscow manufacturers at every stage of their foreign trade activities. Special focus is placed on developing trade ties with Southeast Asian countries, particularly Thailand. This year, six Moscow industrial enterprises took part in the international business mission to the Kingdom of Thailand," said Anatoly Garbuzov, Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
The food sector was represented by ZAO KMKI Dobryninsky and ZAO BKK Kolomensky, both producing confectionery, as well as OOO Hot Pretzels “Sever,” a manufacturer of bakery products, corn snacks, and grain-based treats. Other participants included: OOO PNF “LG Avtomatika,” a producer of valves for industrial pipelines; OOO Orso Chemicals, a developer of eco-friendly decorative materials; and OOO Smart Systems, a supplier of RFID solutions.
Moscow business representatives met with Mr. Rattakrit Netiratanonkul, President of the diversified Thai holding T Group Thailand. The negotiations covered the supply of Moscow-made food and high-tech industrial products, as well as cooperation in electromobility and real estate development projects.