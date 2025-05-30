https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/moscow-exporters-held-over-70-meetings-during-business-mission-to-thailand-1122157762.html

Moscow Exporters Held Over 70 Meetings During Business Mission to Thailand

More than 70 meetings took place as part of the business mission of Moscow exporters to Thailand from May 26 to 29, according to the press service of the Moscow Government’s Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.

In 2024, trade turnover between Moscow and the Kingdom of Thailand increased by 13% compared to 2023. The mission was organized by the “Mosprom” Export Support Center.To promote Moscow-made products in foreign markets, the Mosprom Center was established in 2019. One of its key tools is the buyer program, which enables Moscow companies to participate in international trade fairs and business missions with organized B2B and B2G meetings.The food sector was represented by ZAO KMKI Dobryninsky and ZAO BKK Kolomensky, both producing confectionery, as well as OOO Hot Pretzels “Sever,” a manufacturer of bakery products, corn snacks, and grain-based treats. Other participants included: OOO PNF “LG Avtomatika,” a producer of valves for industrial pipelines; OOO Orso Chemicals, a developer of eco-friendly decorative materials; and OOO Smart Systems, a supplier of RFID solutions.Moscow business representatives met with Mr. Rattakrit Netiratanonkul, President of the diversified Thai holding T Group Thailand. The negotiations covered the supply of Moscow-made food and high-tech industrial products, as well as cooperation in electromobility and real estate development projects.

