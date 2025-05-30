https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/russia-ready-to-continue-escalate-military-op-in-ukraine-for-as-long-as-it-takes-envoy-to-un-1122158832.html

Russia Ready to Continue, Escalate Military Op in Ukraine 'For as Long as It Takes' - Envoy to UN

The goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine can be achieved not just by diplomacy but through military means as well, warned Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia.

“The Russian Armed Forces can continue and ramp up military operations for as long as it takes,” he said.Ceasefire IssueA ceasefire is not enough to bring the conflict between Russia and Ukraine to a sustainable end, Nebenzia said."A simple ceasefire is not enough to achieve this [sustainable end of the conflict]. We already once stood at this very crossroads in the context of the Minsk agreements, which were systematically violated by the Western Ukraine," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.Russia is ready to "in principle" agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine, but it also wants Kiev to take steps in this direction, he added.A Warning to GermanyIf Germany provides its Taurus missiles to Ukraine, getting directly involved in the conflict, it will give Russia the right to "consider all options" to "properly" respond to such a move, Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is not able to fool anyone with his speeches, and Berlin may be drawn into a conflict with Moscow if its policy remains the same, Nebenzia said ."Afterwards, the German leader did try to backtrack and started to say that Germany was in fact going to help Ukraine to independently produce long-range missiles. Without a doubt, these clumsy maneuvering didn't fool anybody," he elaborated.If Berlin has any common sense left, they should understand possible dire consequences of such actions, the diplomat added."Germany is going to be drawn further into a war with Russia through these actions, which will give us the right to consider all options so as to properly respond to this unfriendly step," Nebenzia said.Zelensky's Greatest FearVolodymyr Zelenskyy does not want the Ukraine conflict to come to an end as he will face a lot of accountability for his actions, Nebenzia said.The second major reason for why the Ukraine conflict is still dragging on is European warmongers, who are trying to keep Washington stuck in the conflict, the ambassador added.

