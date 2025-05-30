https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/russian-forces-take-control-of-kondrashovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1122157120.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Kondrashovka Settlement in Kharkov Region

As a result of decisive actions by units of the Zapad group of troops, the settlements of Stroyevka and Kondrashovka in the Kharkov region have been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.

As a result of decisive actions by units of the Zapad group of troops, the settlements of Stroyevka and Kondrashovka in the Kharkov region have been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has eliminated more than 3,060 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 1,495 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated over 1,615 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.Russia's Sever group of troops eliminated over 1,490 soldiers in the past day, while the Vostok group has eliminated more than 1,265 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.The Russian air defense took down 1,439 Ukrainian drones, including 907 outside the special operation zone, the ministry added.

