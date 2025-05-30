International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Take Control of Kondrashovka Settlement in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces Take Control of Kondrashovka Settlement in Kharkov Region
As a result of decisive actions by units of the Zapad group of troops, the settlements of Stroyevka and Kondrashovka in the Kharkov region have been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has eliminated more than 3,060 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 1,495 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated over 1,615 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.Russia's Sever group of troops eliminated over 1,490 soldiers in the past day, while the Vostok group has eliminated more than 1,265 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.The Russian air defense took down 1,439 Ukrainian drones, including 907 outside the special operation zone, the ministry added.
as a result of decisive actions by units of the zapad group of troops, the settlements of stroyevka and kondrashovka in the kharkov region have been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
as a result of decisive actions by units of the zapad group of troops, the settlements of stroyevka and kondrashovka in the kharkov region have been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian Forces Take Control of Kondrashovka Settlement in Kharkov Region

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Kondrashovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
As a result of decisive actions by units of the Zapad group of troops, the settlements of Stroyevka and Kondrashovka in the Kharkov region have been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has eliminated more than 3,060 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy's losses amounted to over 3,060 servicepeople, a tank, 39 armored fighting vehicles, including an M113 armored personnel carrier and a US-made MaxxPro armored vehicle manufactured. 57 vehicles and nine field artillery guns were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 1,495 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated over 1,615 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.
Russia's Sever group of troops eliminated over 1,490 soldiers in the past day, while the Vostok group has eliminated more than 1,265 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.
The Russian air defense took down 1,439 Ukrainian drones, including 907 outside the special operation zone, the ministry added.
