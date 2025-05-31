https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/trump-doubles-tariff-on-steel-imports-from-25-to-50-1122159624.html

Trump Doubles Tariff on Steel Imports From 25% to 50%

Trump Doubles Tariff on Steel Imports From 25% to 50%

The United States will double its tariff on steel imports from 25% to 50%, President Donald Trump said on Friday.

"We are going to be imposing a 25% increase. We are going to bring it from 25% to 50% tariffs on steel into the United States of America, which will even further secure the steel industry in the United States. Nobody is going to get around that," Trump told a rally at the US Steel plant in Pittsburgh.

