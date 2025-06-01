https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/bryansk-region-bridge-collapse-leaves-69-injured-including-3-seriously---governor-1122162880.html
Bryansk Region Bridge Collapse Leaves 69 Injured, Including 3 Seriously - Governor
The number of those injured in the bridge collapse incident in the Bryansk region is 69 people, including three children, the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said.
"Information on the victims in the Vygonichsky district. As of this hour, the number of victims is 69 people, including three children. Three of the victims are in serious condition, including one child, 44 people have been hospitalized, 22 people are undergoing outpatient care," the governor said on Telegram. Earlier, Bogomaz said that a bridge had collapsed in the Vygonichsky district of the Bryansk region. As Moscow Railways reported, the locomotive and carriages of passenger train No. 86 from Klimov to Moscow derailed due to the collapse of the bridge span as a result of illegal interference in transport operations. The governor had previously reported seven dead and 35 injured.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of those injured in the bridge collapse incident in the Bryansk region is 69 people, including three children, the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said.
"Information on the victims in the Vygonichsky district. As of this hour, the number of victims is 69 people, including three children. Three of the victims are in serious condition, including one child, 44 people have been hospitalized, 22 people are undergoing outpatient care," the governor said on Telegram.
Earlier, Bogomaz said that a bridge had collapsed in the Vygonichsky district of the Bryansk region. As Moscow Railways reported, the locomotive and carriages of passenger train No. 86 from Klimov to Moscow derailed due to the collapse of the bridge span as a result of illegal interference in transport operations. The governor had previously reported seven dead and 35 injured.