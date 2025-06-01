https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/majority-of-western-it-companies-discredited-themselves-russian-diplomat-1122166634.html
A majority of Western IT companies have discredited themselves by breaching local data rules, while demand for Russian tech companies' solutions continues rising steadily in the Global South, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.
"As far as information and communications technologies go, we have a serious potential such as legislative and law enforcement practices, a vast experience in ensuring digital sovereignty," the diplomat said, adding that Russian information security solutions "are in demand in the countries of the Global South and the East." Vershinin attributed the rise in popularity of Russian IT solutions to the decline in trust in Western tech giants. Western companies have been found to routinely violate local laws, install backdoors in their products to allow intelligence services harvest data, and act on the orders of their governments. Seeing this, Russia's partners in the developing economies have been opting for Russia's "depoliticized and unbiased" multilateral initiatives, the diplomat added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A majority of Western IT companies have discredited themselves by breaching local data rules, while demand for Russian tech companies' solutions continues rising steadily in the Global South, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.
"As far as information and communications technologies go, we have a serious potential such as legislative and law enforcement practices, a vast experience in ensuring digital sovereignty," the diplomat said, adding that Russian information security solutions "are in demand in the countries of the Global South and the East."
Vershinin attributed the rise in popularity of Russian IT solutions to the decline in trust in Western tech giants.
"Mainly, this is because a majority of leading Western IT companies have discredited themselves," Vershinin said.
Western companies have been found to routinely violate local laws, install backdoors in their products to allow intelligence services harvest data, and act on the orders of their governments. Seeing this, Russia's partners in the developing economies have been opting for Russia's "depoliticized and unbiased" multilateral initiatives, the diplomat added.