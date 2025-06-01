https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/musk-denies-drug-addiction-1122163424.html

Musk Denies Drug Addiction

US billionaire Elon Musk denied that he was on ketamine, responding to relevant allegations.

"I’m not on ketamine," Musk said in response to US programmer Paul Graham on X, who in turn commented on another user's post from March 22 with a video of a dinner in which Musk made a figure resembling a spaceship out of forks and spoons. The user wrote above the video that Musk had allegedly been under the influence of ketamine. Paul Graham wrote in response to the post that you don't need to be under the influence of ketamine to make such a figure. Musk later made another post on X, in which he criticized a New York Times article that the businessman had allegedly taken drugs when he became one of US President Donald Trump's closest allies. In 2023, the Wall Street Journal published an article claiming that Musk was taking ketamine. In January 2024, the publication reported, citing sources, that Musk continued to use a variety of drugs, especially ketamine, which could have serious consequences not only for his health, but also for the companies under his leadership.

