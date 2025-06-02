https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/full-text-of-russian-memorandum-on-ukraine-published-1122177196.html

Full Text of Russian Memorandum on Ukraine Published

The full text of Russian memorandum on Ukraine has been released, outlining its proposals in three distinct sections.

Two Options for CeasefireRussia's memorandum envisages two ceasefire options as part of Ukraine settlement, according to a document obtain by Sputnik.“Option 1: The beginning of the complete withdrawal of the Ukrainian armed forces and other military formations of Ukraine from the territory of the Russian Federation, including the DPR [Donetsk People's Republic], LPR [Lugansk (also known as Luhansk) People's Republic], Zaporozhye [Zaporizhzhia] and Kherson regions, and their withdrawal to a distance agreed by the Parties from the borders of the Russian Federation, in accordance with the approved Regulation,” the document read.The second ceasefire option is of a "package" character, providing for a number of conditions, the document added.The sequence of implementation of the Russian memorandum envisages a 30-day ceasefire from the moment the withdrawal of the Ukrainian troops begins, the document also said.“At the same time, the full withdrawal of the units of the Ukrainian armed forces from the territory of the Russian Federation and the full implementation of the 'package agreement' must be carried out within these 30 days,” the document said.Recognition of Russia's New Territories, CrimeaThe Russian memorandum presented during negotiations with Ukraine on Monday envisages international legal recognition of the new regions of Russia, which include the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the regions of Zaporozhye, as well as Crimea."International legal recognition of Crimea, LPR, DPR, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions as part of Russia; complete withdrawal of units of the Ukrainian armed forces and other paramilitary formations of Ukraine from their territories," the document read.Ukraine's Neutrality, Non-Entry Into Military Blocs"Ukraine's neutrality entails its refusal to join military alliances and coalitions, along with a prohibition on any military activities by third states within its territory. This includes a ban on the deployment of foreign armed forces, military bases, and military infrastructure in Ukraine," the memorandum reads.The memorandum also suggests setting a limit on the number of the Ukrainian armed forces personnel."Putting the limit on the number of the Ukrainian armed forces and other Ukrainian military units, the maximum number of weapons and military equipment and their acceptable limits; dissolution of Ukrainian nationalist units within the Ukrainian armed forces and the National Guard," the document read.The package proposal from the Russian memorandum includes a ban on the redeployment of Ukrainian troops, the document also said.NO Third Countries' Troops in Ukraine"Exclusion of the military presence of third countries on Ukrainian territory, cessation of participation of foreign specialists in military actions on Ukraine's side, guarantees of Ukraine's refusal to conduct sabotage and subversive operations against Russia and its citizens," the document read.Guaranteeing Rights of Russian-Speaking Population"Key parameters of a final settlement… Ensuring the full rights, freedoms, and interests of the Russian and Russian-speaking population; granting the Russian language official status," the document stated.The memorandum also suggests lifting restrictions for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) in Ukraine.Ban on Glorification of Nazism"The main parameters of the final settlement ... Legislative prohibition of glorification and propaganda of Nazism and neo-Nazism, dissolution of nationalist organizations and parties," the document read.

