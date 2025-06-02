https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/ukraines-stark-choice-at-istanbul-make-peace-with-russia-or-lose-more-time-lives-and-territory-1122178350.html

Ukraine’s Stark Choice at Istanbul: Make Peace With Russia or Lose More Time, Lives and Territory

The memorandum of demands handed to the Ukrainian side by the Russian delegation is basically unchanged from the proposals laid out by President Putin a year ago, and the Zelensky regime should consider it if it doesn’t want to see Ukraine shrink any further, says Russian security expert Alexander Mikhailov.

“Russia’s demands to Ukraine would not have been made in principle if Volodymyr Zelensky, who came to power in 2019 and inherited the need to implement the Minsk agreements, had fulfilled their main points.”Zelensky and his entourage likely also remember the spring 2022 Istanbul negotiations, where Russia presented a much shorter list of demands, and Ukraine faced far fewer losses, political and otherwise.Unfortunately, Zelensky’s position, outlined in the memorandum handed to the Russian delegation rejecting demilitarization and the abandonment of its pro-NATO course, signals that he hasn’t learned anything in the past 11 years, Mikhailov says.In a situation where the Russian and Ukrainian positions are diametrically opposed, only direct Russia-US talks could resolve the crisis, but even here, hopes are growing increasingly slim, according to the observer.

