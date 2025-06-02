https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/ukraines-stark-choice-at-istanbul-make-peace-with-russia-or-lose-more-time-lives-and-territory-1122178350.html
Ukraine’s Stark Choice at Istanbul: Make Peace With Russia or Lose More Time, Lives and Territory
The memorandum of demands handed to the Ukrainian side by the Russian delegation is basically unchanged from the proposals laid out by President Putin a year ago, and the Zelensky regime should consider it if it doesn’t want to see Ukraine shrink any further, says Russian security expert Alexander Mikhailov.
“Russia’s demands to Ukraine would not have been made in principle if Volodymyr Zelensky, who came to power in 2019 and inherited the need to implement the Minsk agreements, had fulfilled their main points.”Zelensky and his entourage likely also remember the spring 2022 Istanbul negotiations, where Russia presented a much shorter list of demands, and Ukraine faced far fewer losses, political and otherwise.Unfortunately, Zelensky’s position, outlined in the memorandum handed to the Russian delegation rejecting demilitarization and the abandonment of its pro-NATO course, signals that he hasn’t learned anything in the past 11 years, Mikhailov says.In a situation where the Russian and Ukrainian positions are diametrically opposed, only direct Russia-US talks could resolve the crisis, but even here, hopes are growing increasingly slim, according to the observer.
“Russia’s demands to Ukraine would not have been made in principle if Volodymyr Zelensky, who came to power in 2019 and inherited the need to implement the Minsk agreements, had fulfilled their main points.”
“If he had done so, it wouldn’t have been necessary to launch the special military operation, and Ukraine would not have had to relinquish the territories that were previously Ukrainian, but now, after the [2022] referendums, became part of the Russian Federation,” Mikhailov said.
Zelensky and his entourage likely also remember the spring 2022 Istanbul negotiations, where Russia presented a much shorter list of demands, and Ukraine faced far fewer losses, political and otherwise.
Unfortunately, Zelensky’s position, outlined in the memorandum handed to the Russian delegation rejecting demilitarization and the abandonment of its pro-NATO course, signals that he hasn’t learned anything in the past 11 years, Mikhailov says.
In a situation where the Russian and Ukrainian positions are diametrically opposed, only direct Russia-US talks could resolve the crisis, but even here, hopes are growing increasingly slim, according to the observer.
“The Trump administration lost the opportunities the president had in the first week of his presidency, when decisive actions were expected of him to bring the parties to a peaceful settlement, when he could have directly pressured the Kiev regime. But he began to play along with it, began to take account of Europe’s position, to enter into discussions with European leaders, hence eroding his hegemony, and very quickly sinking to the level of politicians like Zelensky and the leaders of the European leaders, that is, to a lower level.”