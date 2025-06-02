International
WATCH LIVE: Outside Ciragan Palace as Round Two of Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks Set to Begin
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/us-auto-industry-on-edge-as-china-tweaks-rare-earth-restrictions-1122170680.html
US Auto Industry on Edge as China Tweaks Rare Earth Restrictions
US Auto Industry on Edge as China Tweaks Rare Earth Restrictions
Sputnik International
China has been loosening controls on its rare earths exports over the past week, Michael Hart, chair of the US Chamber of Commerce in China, said on Monday.
2025-06-02T08:51+0000
2025-06-02T08:51+0000
economy
china
us chamber of commerce
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107646/71/1076467156_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1f5cf0c19f4444c7465ada3e6d27b514.jpg
In early April, China placed 16 US companies on an export control list for dual-use goods. Beijing has suspended exports of a wide range of critical minerals and magnets that are needed to assemble cars, drones, robots and missiles, among other things, media have reported. "We are seeing some approvals come through – certainly slower than industry would like. Some of the delay is related to China working through their new system to approve exports, not that they are not allowing exports," Hart was quoted by Bloomberg as saying. China Daily reported on Wednesday that China may ease rare earth export restrictions on European semiconductor manufacturers to stabilize global industrial chains. The US auto industry is worried about a looming shortage of rare earth magnets from China, which threatens to paralyze vehicle production, Automotive News reported on Saturday.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107646/71/1076467156_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7fcc6b276d86d841038ef240ba00083d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, us, rare earth mineral, rare eraths exports
china, us, rare earth mineral, rare eraths exports

US Auto Industry on Edge as China Tweaks Rare Earth Restrictions

08:51 GMT 02.06.2025
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA woman walks towards a U.S. embassy car outside a hotel in Shanghai on Tuesday, July 30, 2019
A woman walks towards a U.S. embassy car outside a hotel in Shanghai on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2025
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China has been loosening controls on its rare earths exports over the past week, Michael Hart, chair of the US Chamber of Commerce in China, said on Monday.
In early April, China placed 16 US companies on an export control list for dual-use goods. Beijing has suspended exports of a wide range of critical minerals and magnets that are needed to assemble cars, drones, robots and missiles, among other things, media have reported.
"We are seeing some approvals come through – certainly slower than industry would like. Some of the delay is related to China working through their new system to approve exports, not that they are not allowing exports," Hart was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.
China Daily reported on Wednesday that China may ease rare earth export restrictions on European semiconductor manufacturers to stabilize global industrial chains. The US auto industry is worried about a looming shortage of rare earth magnets from China, which threatens to paralyze vehicle production, Automotive News reported on Saturday.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала