Europe’s Tug-of-War: How Meddling is Stalling Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
The second round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Istanbul showed both sides’ desire to reach an agreement, says Argentine international relations expert Martín Rodríguez Ossés.
The second round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Istanbul showed both sides’ desire to reach an agreement, says Argentine international relations expert Martín Rodríguez Ossés.
But attempts by European countries like France and Germany to interfere are hindering that goal.
“The positions of European countries, especially the United Kingdom, Germany, and France as the clearest, do not in the slightest contribute to resolving the conflict,” Ossés told Sputnik.
“The comments made by leaders of leading continental countries to their populations—that they are moving toward conflict with Russia—do a disservice. Such behavior seems imprudent to me.”
Among the topics discussed was a temporary ceasefire, which “requires very careful study, given the length of the border,” Ossés noted.
International expert Ricardo Cabral argues that Kiev finds it difficult to agree to a neutral status and to give up joining NATO.
He expects pressure from the US and Europe in response to Russian demands, complicating progress in negotiations.
“This way we won’t reach a peace agreement. I don’t think NATO will admit that it doesn’t want to expand,” Cabral told Sputnik.
“The Westerners have already shown that their goal is to encircle Russia,” he added. “Russia has twice offered to join NATO, and both times was refused. Why? Because it’s an alliance created to fight the Soviet Union, and it remained after the Cold War ended because Russia is seen as a threat.”
“There is no doubt what Europeans think. They are arming themselves, they are not preparing to fight Burundi or Samoa; they are arming to fight Russia,” Cabral added. “So Russia must also take these strategic considerations into account. On this point, I believe there will be no agreement, and therefore, I also believe there will be no peace treaty.”