India's Top General Warns Operation Sindoor Not Over, Urges Military to 'Keep Guard Up'
16:52 GMT 03.06.2025 (Updated: 17:32 GMT 03.06.2025)
© AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar SinghAn Indian Air Force fighter jet performs touch and go landings as part of a preparedness exercise to use highways as landing strips for emergencies near Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Friday, May 2, 2025.
© AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indian Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Anil Chauhan has called on the country's armed forces to remain vigilant, saying the campaign against Pakistan is not over yet.
"Operation Sindoor is not over as yet. It continues. It is a temporary cessation of hostilities. There is a need to keep our guard up," Chauhan said during an event held at the University of Pune in the state of Maharashtra in western India on Tuesday.
At the same time, India is not interested in having a protracted conflict with Pakistan, as it requires large expenses, the general said.
"Operation Sindoor, as per the government is concerned, is not about retribution. I think it was about drawing these limits of tolerance...This state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan had to stop, and Pakistan should not be able to hold India hostage to terror activities. India is not going to live under the shadow of terror and nuclear blackmail," Chauhan said.
Last week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also indicated that Operation Sindoor was not yet finished.
12 May, 15:19 GMT
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated in the wake of an April 22 terrorist attack near the town of Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. The terrorist-linked Resistance Front insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attack. India blamed the terrorist attack on Pakistan, claiming evidence of ties between Islamabad and the terrorists.
On May 7, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan in an operation codenamed Sindoor. The Indian Defense Ministry said that the operation targeted only terrorist infrastructure and not Pakistani military facilities. Pakistani authorities said that Indian strikes resulted in at least 31 fatalities. Military escalation and cross-border attacks followed.
The two countries announced a ceasefire on May 10 but have since traded accusations of violations. Both sides have claimed victory.