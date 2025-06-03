https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/indias-top-general-warns-operation-sindoor-not-over-urges-military-to-keep-guard-up-1122184402.html

India's Top General Warns Operation Sindoor Not Over, Urges Military to 'Keep Guard Up'

MOSCOW, June 3 (Sputnik) - Indian Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Anil Chauhan has called on the country's armed forces to remain vigilant, saying the campaign against Pakistan is not over yet.

At the same time, India is not interested in having a protracted conflict with Pakistan, as it requires large expenses, the general said. Last week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also indicated that Operation Sindoor was not yet finished.Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated in the wake of an April 22 terrorist attack near the town of Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. The terrorist-linked Resistance Front insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attack. India blamed the terrorist attack on Pakistan, claiming evidence of ties between Islamabad and the terrorists. On May 7, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan in an operation codenamed Sindoor. The Indian Defense Ministry said that the operation targeted only terrorist infrastructure and not Pakistani military facilities. Pakistani authorities said that Indian strikes resulted in at least 31 fatalities. Military escalation and cross-border attacks followed.The two countries announced a ceasefire on May 10 but have since traded accusations of violations. Both sides have claimed victory.

