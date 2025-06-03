https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/russia-plans-to-deploy-over-100-satellites-for-drone-control---roscosmos-head-1122185112.html
Russia Plans to Deploy Over 100 Satellites for Drone Control
Russia Plans to Deploy Over 100 Satellites for Drone Control
Sputnik International
NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 3 (Sputnik) - Roscosmos has plans to deploy more than 100 satellites to control drones as part of the national space project, agency director general Dmitry Bakanov has announced.
2025-06-03T17:18+0000
2025-06-03T17:18+0000
2025-06-03T17:31+0000
russia
dmitry bakanov
russia
earth
roscosmos
glonass
rassvet
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122185425_0:71:1350:830_1920x0_80_0_0_89c3be8d0bd2d1bf852b1e7b14dc943a.jpg
"Deployment of a satellite network in the interests of controlling UAS [unmanned aerial systems], 102 + 1 spacecraft," Bakanov said, presenting the national space project at the Digital Industry of Industrial Russia conference in Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday.The national project also includes the launch of:According to Bakanov, Russia's GLONASS navigation system could increase accuracy by tens of centimeters by 2030-2031 with the help of new satellites from Bureau 1140, the private aerospace company developing low-earth orbit satellites for broadband data transmission. The company launched experimental Rassvet-1 and 2 in 2023 and 2024, and plans to start commercial operations by 2027, when global coverage is achieved.Bakanov says the presidential strategic council will consider the national space project on June 10.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/russias-roscosmos-offers-cosmodrome-construction-to-equatorial-nations-1121261015.html
russia
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122185425_75:0:1275:900_1920x0_80_0_0_9417f1becffbea8c574e1c9c5ebc1ad3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
does russia have anti-drone satellites, does russia plan to deploy anti-drone satellites
does russia have anti-drone satellites, does russia plan to deploy anti-drone satellites
Russia Plans to Deploy Over 100 Satellites for Drone Control
17:18 GMT 03.06.2025 (Updated: 17:31 GMT 03.06.2025)
NIZHNY NOVGOROD (Sputnik) - Roscosmos has plans to deploy more than 100 satellites to control drones as part of the national space project, agency director general Dmitry Bakanov has announced.
"Deployment of a satellite network in the interests of controlling UAS [unmanned aerial systems], 102 + 1 spacecraft," Bakanov said, presenting the national space project at the Digital Industry of Industrial Russia conference in Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday.
The national project also includes the launch of:
886 Rassvet broadband internet satellites;
114 remote Earth sensing satellites.
According to Bakanov, Russia's GLONASS navigation system could increase accuracy by tens of centimeters by 2030-2031 with the help of new satellites from Bureau 1140, the private aerospace company developing low-earth orbit satellites for broadband data transmission. The company launched experimental Rassvet-1 and 2 in 2023 and 2024, and plans to start commercial operations by 2027, when global coverage is achieved.
Bakanov says the presidential strategic council will consider the national space project on June 10.
25 December 2024, 01:51 GMT