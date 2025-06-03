https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/russia-plans-to-deploy-over-100-satellites-for-drone-control---roscosmos-head-1122185112.html

Russia Plans to Deploy Over 100 Satellites for Drone Control

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 3 (Sputnik) - Roscosmos has plans to deploy more than 100 satellites to control drones as part of the national space project, agency director general Dmitry Bakanov has announced.

"Deployment of a satellite network in the interests of controlling UAS [unmanned aerial systems], 102 + 1 spacecraft," Bakanov said, presenting the national space project at the Digital Industry of Industrial Russia conference in Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday.The national project also includes the launch of:According to Bakanov, Russia's GLONASS navigation system could increase accuracy by tens of centimeters by 2030-2031 with the help of new satellites from Bureau 1140, the private aerospace company developing low-earth orbit satellites for broadband data transmission. The company launched experimental Rassvet-1 and 2 in 2023 and 2024, and plans to start commercial operations by 2027, when global coverage is achieved.Bakanov says the presidential strategic council will consider the national space project on June 10.

