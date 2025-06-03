https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/russian-forces-liberate-andreyevka-in-sumy-region-1122183363.html

Russian Forces Liberate Andreyevka in Sumy Region

Russian troops have taken control of the village of Andreyevka in Ukraine’s Sumy region, the Defense Ministry reported.

“Units of the Sever Battlegroup of forces have liberated the settlement of Andreyevka in Sumy region through active operations,” the briefing said.Strikes on Ukrainian BrigadesForces from the same group struck personnel and equipment of five Ukrainian brigades near the settlements of Novaya Sech, Yunakovka, Korchakovka, Sadki and Iskriskovshchina in Sumy.Ukrainian losses in the Sever Battlegroup’s area of responsibility totaled:Buffer Zone OperationsThe Russian army launched a large-scale offensive in the border areas of Kursk region in early March. Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin on April 26 that the operation to clear the area of Ukrainian militants was complete.On May 22, Putin announced that Russian forces were now working to establish a security buffer zone along the border with Ukraine.Gains in Sumy RegionThe Sever Battlegroup has also recently liberated the settlements of Vladimirovka, Belovody, Konstantinovka, Maryino, Loknya, Vodolagi and Alekseyevka in the Sumy region.

