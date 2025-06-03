International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Radio-Electronics Facility
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Radio-Electronics Facility
03.06.2025
13:09 GMT 03.06.2025
The Russian military has targeted a Ukrainian radio-electronics industry enterprise, the Defense Ministry reported.
"Operational-tactical aviation, attack UAVs, missile forces and artillery of Russian Armed Forces groupings have struck a radio-electronics industry facility," the ministry said.

Other targets hit include:

Workshops producing attack drones
Launch and storage sites for UAVs
Ammunition and military equipment depots
Temporary deployment points for Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations
In response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure, Russian forces regularly conduct precision strikes on Ukrainian personnel and equipment concentrations, as well as infrastructure sites—specifically targeting energy facilities, defense industry sites, military command centers and communications hubs.
Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stressed that the Russian armed forces do not target residential buildings or civilian institutions.
