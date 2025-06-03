https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-radio-electronics-facility-1122183221.html

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Radio-Electronics Facility

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Radio-Electronics Facility

Sputnik International

The Russian military has targeted a Ukrainian radio-electronics industry enterprise, the Defense Ministry reported. 03.06.2025, Sputnik International

2025-06-03T13:09+0000

2025-06-03T13:09+0000

2025-06-03T13:09+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122183061_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c6d444f4c1790f2c82d02a827027ebea.jpg

"Operational-tactical aviation, attack UAVs, missile forces and artillery of Russian Armed Forces groupings have struck a radio-electronics industry facility," the ministry said.Other targets hit include:In response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure, Russian forces regularly conduct precision strikes on Ukrainian personnel and equipment concentrations, as well as infrastructure sites—specifically targeting energy facilities, defense industry sites, military command centers and communications hubs.Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stressed that the Russian armed forces do not target residential buildings or civilian institutions.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60