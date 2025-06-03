https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/ukraine-keeps-secret-contacts-in-the-loop-at-istanbul-talks-1122180978.html
Ukraine Keeps Secret Contacts in the Loop at Istanbul Talks
The Kiev delegation to the peace talks with Moscow in Istanbul used their phones to keep a mystery third party up to speed on the discussions.
A journalist noted that before the meeting, one of the Ukrainian delegates sent a message to an unknown person, then called him and put the call on speakerphone. The incident happened during the opening remarks by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to reporters.The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks were held in Istanbul on Monday. The meeting at the Çırağan Palace lasted over an hour. The parties exchanged lists of conditions for ending the conflict.Moscow and Kiev also agreed on a large-scale prisoner swap. Sick and seriously wounded PoWs will be exchanged on an "all-for-all" basis, and prisoners under 25 years old will also be freed. At least 1,000 servicemen will be exchanged in total.
News
en_EN
A journalist noted that before the meeting, one of the Ukrainian delegates sent a message to an unknown person, then called him and put the call on speakerphone.
The incident happened during the opening remarks by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to reporters.
The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks were held in Istanbul on Monday. The meeting at the Çırağan Palace lasted over an hour. The parties exchanged lists of conditions for ending the conflict.
Moscow and Kiev also agreed on a large-scale prisoner swap. Sick and seriously wounded PoWs will be exchanged on an “all-for-all” basis, and prisoners under 25 years old will also be freed. At least 1,000 servicemen will be exchanged in total.