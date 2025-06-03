https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/ukraine-keeps-secret-contacts-in-the-loop-at-istanbul-talks-1122180978.html

Ukraine Keeps Secret Contacts in the Loop at Istanbul Talks

Ukraine Keeps Secret Contacts in the Loop at Istanbul Talks

Sputnik International

The Kiev delegation to the peace talks with Moscow in Istanbul used their phones to keep a mystery third party up to speed on the discussions.

2025-06-03T09:25+0000

2025-06-03T09:25+0000

2025-06-03T09:26+0000

world

russia

ukraine

peace talks

ukraine crisis

istanbul

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122180083_0:127:3189:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_fb34bb3509791381281d35c7e78e9185.jpg

A journalist noted that before the meeting, one of the Ukrainian delegates sent a message to an unknown person, then called him and put the call on speakerphone. The incident happened during the opening remarks by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to reporters.The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks were held in Istanbul on Monday. The meeting at the Çırağan Palace lasted over an hour. The parties exchanged lists of conditions for ending the conflict.Moscow and Kiev also agreed on a large-scale prisoner swap. Sick and seriously wounded PoWs will be exchanged on an “all-for-all” basis, and prisoners under 25 years old will also be freed. At least 1,000 servicemen will be exchanged in total.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/what-russia-and-ukraine-agreed-on-in-istanbul-during-round-2-of-talks-1122176181.html

russia

ukraine

istanbul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, russia-ukraine peace talks in istanbul, russia ukraine peace talks, russian ukraine peace negotiations