UK's New Defense Strategy Calls Russia 'Immediate, Pressing Threat'

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer claimed that "Russian aggression" was growing in British waters and skies, as well as cyberspace. The Russian Embassy in London dismissed the claims. "Russia: an immediate and pressing threat … the overall modernisation and expansion of its armed forces means it will pose an enduring threat in key areas such as space, cyberspace, information operations, undersea warfare, and chemical and biological weapons. Russia's war economy, if sustained, will enable it to rebuild its land capabilities more quickly in the event of a ceasefire in Ukraine," the review said. China was called a "sophisticated and persistent challenge" due to its rapidly developing technologies and aspirations to become a more influential player in the international arena. It also claimed that China "is likely to continue seeking advantage through espionage and cyber-attacks, and through securing cutting-edge Intellectual Property through legitimate and illegitimate means." The review also confirmed UK's plans to further provide military aid to Ukraine which will cost the country about 3 billion pounds ($4 billion) a year "for as long as it takes." The review also suggested establishing new joint enterprises with Ukraine and giving Kiev access to new markets. The UK Defense Ministry also has to learn lessons form the conflict in Ukraine, in particular in using UAVs and waging a hybrid conflict in order to develop its own approach to warfare, the document said. Along with that, the UK will also allocate about 6 billion pounds to construction of munitions factories. In addition, the UK is planning to build up to 7,000 new long-range weapons "to provide greater European deterrence and support around 800 jobs," the review added. The UK government has published a strategic defense review amid plans to increase military spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. The document includes recommendations on defense policy. The previous review was published in 2021 and was revised after the start of the Ukraine conflict. In 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that Moscow would not attack NATO countries. Putin said that Western politicians inflated the Russian threat to distract the public from problems at home. Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of NATO's forces near its western borders. The Kremlin noted that Russia did not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.

