https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/white-house-replaces-trumps-official-portrait-without-explanation-1122181235.html

White House Replaces Trump's Official Portrait Without Explanation

White House Replaces Trump's Official Portrait Without Explanation

Sputnik International

The White House has released an updated official portrait of US President Donald Trump, depicting him against a dark background, with the American flag removed from the background onto the president's lapel pin.

2025-06-03T09:27+0000

2025-06-03T09:27+0000

2025-06-03T09:27+0000

americas

donald trump

us

jd vance

melania trump

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105319/84/1053198474_0:464:4838:3185_1920x0_80_0_0_3490961a62a1241fef7e0b106ab7db68.jpg

"NEW OFFICIAL PRESIDENTIAL PORTRAIT JUST DROPPED," the official White House account said on X on Monday, accompanied by a video showing the portrait in a frame being hung. The new portrait has also replaced the previous version on the White House website, while US Vice President JD Vance and US First Lady Melania Trump's portraits remained unchanged. No explanation was provided for the change. In the new portrait, Trump trades his previous blue tie for a red one – a signature element of his personal style – and adopts an intense gaze, replacing the slightly raised eyebrow of his earlier image that suggested surprise or skepticism. During his first term, Trump’s official portrait featured a "classic American" smile, but observers note the second-term portrait projects a more serious manner. The Wall Street Journal reported on April 16 that Trump personally commissioned new portraits for himself and Vance, specifying golden borders. This required reworking the previously prepared frames. In March, Trump criticized his portraits, having called a depiction by artist Sarah Boardman, displayed at the Colorado Capitol, as "purposefully distorted." He also said that Boardman, who painted former 44th US President Barack Obama’s portrait, "must have lost her talent as she got older." That portrait was subsequently removed from the state capitol.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20170213/russian-artist-carving-on-pencil-lead-1050603579.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, donald trump, white house, donald trump portrait