Baltic Fleet Drills: Special Forces Storm 'Hijacked Ship' in Impressive Training
Baltic Fleet Drills: Special Forces Storm 'Hijacked Ship' in Impressive Training
Russian Baltic Fleet rehearsed anti-terror ops – elite troops & naval helicopters simulated liberating a "captured vessel."
2025-06-04T09:43+0000
2025-06-04T09:43+0000
2025-06-04T09:48+0000
Baltic Fleet Drills: Special Forces Storm 'Hijacked Ship' in Impressive Training
09:43 GMT 04.06.2025 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 04.06.2025)
Russian Baltic Fleet rehearsed anti-terror ops – elite troops & naval helicopters simulated liberating a "captured vessel."
According to the scenario of the exercise, a civilian vessel, played by a rescue tug from the Baltic Fleet, was hijacked by a group of armed individuals threatening to kill the hostages if their demands were not met.
"The command of the Baltic Fleet decided to send anti-sabotage and patrol boats, as well as high-speed boats with personnel from special forces units of the Baltic Fleet to the incident area," the statement specifies.
It is noted that to support the actions of the special forces personnel, helicopters from the naval aviation were involved, with assault groups onboard.
During this exercise episode, various actions for blocking the hijacked vessel, as well as evacuation and assistance to the injured, were practiced.
"Special forces groups from the sea and air landed on the hijacked vessel, blocked the simulated terrorists, and neutralized them. The crew of the vessel was successfully freed," the statement says.