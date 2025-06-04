International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/pakistan-is-rapidly-expanding-cooperation-with-russia---special-assistant-to-pakistani-pm-1122192781.html
Pakistan is Rapidly Expanding Cooperation With Russia - Special Assistant to Pakistani PM
Pakistan is Rapidly Expanding Cooperation With Russia - Special Assistant to Pakistani PM
Sputnik International
Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan, H.E. Syed Tariq Fatemi, gave an exclusive interview to Sputnik.
2025-06-04T17:35+0000
2025-06-04T17:35+0000
world
russia
pakistan
india
terrorism
cooperation
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/04/1122191763_75:0:1551:830_1920x0_80_0_0_ec8894ee13836556f174d9306988f062.png
Pakistan is rapidly expanding cooperation with Russia, there’s a good chance President Putin and PM Sharif will meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit in September, Fatemi said. The Special Assistant also touched upon the problem of terrorism in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has lost 90,000 lives to terrorism over the past 10-15 years.The country is willing to work together with India against terrorism, Fatemi emphasized.
russia
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
H.E. Syed Tariq Fatemi 2
Sputnik International
H.E. Syed Tariq Fatemi 2
2025-06-04T17:35+0000
true
PT1M08S
H.E. Syed Tariq Fatemi 1
Sputnik International
H.E. Syed Tariq Fatemi 1
2025-06-04T17:35+0000
true
PT1M24S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/04/1122191763_259:0:1366:830_1920x0_80_0_0_6a22b0c58e7672f07671d055d29c3042.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan-russia cooperation, h.e. syed tariq fatemi, h.e. syed tariq fatemi's interview with sputnik, pakistan-india ties
pakistan-russia cooperation, h.e. syed tariq fatemi, h.e. syed tariq fatemi's interview with sputnik, pakistan-india ties

Pakistan is Rapidly Expanding Cooperation With Russia - Special Assistant to Pakistani PM

17:35 GMT 04.06.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Exclusive
Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan, H.E. Syed Tariq Fatemi, gave an exclusive interview to Sputnik.
Pakistan is rapidly expanding cooperation with Russia, there’s a good chance President Putin and PM Sharif will meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit in September, Fatemi said.
The Special Assistant also touched upon the problem of terrorism in Pakistan.
He said that Pakistan has lost 90,000 lives to terrorism over the past 10-15 years.
The country is willing to work together with India against terrorism, Fatemi emphasized.
© Sputnik
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала