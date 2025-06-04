https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/pakistan-is-rapidly-expanding-cooperation-with-russia---special-assistant-to-pakistani-pm-1122192781.html
Pakistan is Rapidly Expanding Cooperation With Russia - Special Assistant to Pakistani PM
Pakistan is Rapidly Expanding Cooperation With Russia - Special Assistant to Pakistani PM
Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan, H.E. Syed Tariq Fatemi, gave an exclusive interview to Sputnik.
Pakistan is Rapidly Expanding Cooperation With Russia - Special Assistant to Pakistani PM
Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan, H.E. Syed Tariq Fatemi, gave an exclusive interview to Sputnik.
Pakistan is rapidly expanding cooperation with Russia, there’s a good chance President Putin and PM Sharif will meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit in September, Fatemi said.
The Special Assistant also touched upon the problem of terrorism in Pakistan.
He said that Pakistan has lost 90,000 lives to terrorism over the past 10-15 years.
The country is willing to work together with India against terrorism, Fatemi emphasized.