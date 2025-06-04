https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/pakistan-is-rapidly-expanding-cooperation-with-russia---special-assistant-to-pakistani-pm-1122192781.html

Pakistan is Rapidly Expanding Cooperation With Russia - Special Assistant to Pakistani PM

Pakistan is Rapidly Expanding Cooperation With Russia - Special Assistant to Pakistani PM

Sputnik International

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan, H.E. Syed Tariq Fatemi, gave an exclusive interview to Sputnik.

2025-06-04T17:35+0000

2025-06-04T17:35+0000

2025-06-04T17:35+0000

world

russia

pakistan

india

terrorism

cooperation

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/04/1122191763_75:0:1551:830_1920x0_80_0_0_ec8894ee13836556f174d9306988f062.png

Pakistan is rapidly expanding cooperation with Russia, there’s a good chance President Putin and PM Sharif will meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit in September, Fatemi said. The Special Assistant also touched upon the problem of terrorism in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has lost 90,000 lives to terrorism over the past 10-15 years.The country is willing to work together with India against terrorism, Fatemi emphasized.

russia

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

H.E. Syed Tariq Fatemi 2 Sputnik International H.E. Syed Tariq Fatemi 2 2025-06-04T17:35+0000 true PT1M08S

H.E. Syed Tariq Fatemi 1 Sputnik International H.E. Syed Tariq Fatemi 1 2025-06-04T17:35+0000 true PT1M24S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pakistan-russia cooperation, h.e. syed tariq fatemi, h.e. syed tariq fatemi's interview with sputnik, pakistan-india ties