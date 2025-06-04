International
Putin Calls Tragedy in Bryansk Region Targeted Attack on Civilians, Terrorism
Putin Calls Tragedy in Bryansk Region Targeted Attack on Civilians, Terrorism
Russia fears that illegitimate regime in Kiev is degenerating into terrorist organization confirmed by Kiev's strikes on civilians, Russian President Putin states.All crimes against civilians on eve of second round of talks between Russia, Ukraine are aimed at disrupting it, he added.Putin commented on Kiev's requests to hold meeting at highest level saying: what to talk about in these conditions, who negotiates with terrorists. Ukraine is experiencing huge losses, retreating along entire line of combat, he added.For Kiev power is more important than peace and people's lives, the Russian president said. Today's Kiev regime does not need peace, he stressed.
Putin Calls Tragedy in Bryansk Region Targeted Attack on Civilians, Terrorism

14:12 GMT 04.06.2025 (Updated: 15:06 GMT 04.06.2025)
The explosions on the railway infrastructure in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions has been classified by the investigation as terrorist attacks, Russian Investigative Committee stated.
Russia fears that illegitimate regime in Kiev is degenerating into terrorist organization confirmed by Kiev's strikes on civilians, Russian President Putin states.
All crimes against civilians on eve of second round of talks between Russia, Ukraine are aimed at disrupting it, he added.
Putin commented on Kiev's requests to hold meeting at highest level saying: what to talk about in these conditions, who negotiates with terrorists. Ukraine is experiencing huge losses, retreating along entire line of combat, he added.
For Kiev power is more important than peace and people's lives, the Russian president said. Today's Kiev regime does not need peace, he stressed.
