Putin Holds Phone Call With Pope Leo XIV - Kremlin

Putin Holds Phone Call With Pope Leo XIV - Kremlin

During the conversation, Putin urged the Vatican to adopt a more active stance in supporting religious freedom in Ukraine, which is currently under attack by the Kiev regime.

*In his conversation with the Pope, at the request of Patriarch Kirill, Putin conveyed his wishes for success in pastoral service*The Pontiff expressed support for continuing the important dialogue between the two sister churches*Putin, in his conversation with the Pope, confirmed his interest in achieving peace in Ukraine through political and diplomatic means*The Russian president also expressed gratitude to the Pontiff for his willingness to assist in resolving the crisisThe talk was constructive, the said, adding that both Putin and the Pope expressed intention to continue contacts.

