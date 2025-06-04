International
Putin Holds Phone Call With Pope Leo XIV - Kremlin
During the conversation, Putin urged the Vatican to adopt a more active stance in supporting religious freedom in Ukraine, which is currently under attack by the Kiev regime.
Putin Holds Phone Call With Pope Leo XIV - Kremlin

17:12 GMT 04.06.2025 (Updated: 17:26 GMT 04.06.2025)
During the conversation, Putin urged the Vatican to adopt a more active stance in supporting religious freedom in Ukraine, which is currently under attack by the Kiev regime.
*In his conversation with the Pope, at the request of Patriarch Kirill, Putin conveyed his wishes for success in pastoral service
*The Pontiff expressed support for continuing the important dialogue between the two sister churches
"It was agreed to continue efforts aimed at further developing these ties on the basis of unifying spiritual and moral values, in the interests of building a more just world order. There was expressed mutual willingness to deepen cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian field, as well as in the protection of Christians and shrines in various regions of the world, in particular in the Middle East," the Kremlin said in a statement.
*Putin, in his conversation with the Pope, confirmed his interest in achieving peace in Ukraine through political and diplomatic means
*The Russian president also expressed gratitude to the Pontiff for his willingness to assist in resolving the crisis
The talk was constructive, the said, adding that both Putin and the Pope expressed intention to continue contacts.
