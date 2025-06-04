https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/russian-forces-take-control-of-redkodub-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1122189399.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Redkodub Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

The Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Redkodub in the Donetsk People's Republic, the defense ministry said.

2025-06-04

The Russian armed forces have also taken control of the settlement of Kondratovka in Ukraine's Sumy region, the ministry added.▪️ Losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to over 230 soldiers, two tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, nine vehicles, and five field artillery pieces. A radar station and two ammunition depots were destroyed.▪️ Defeats were inflicted on formations of three mechanized, assault, and aeromobile brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Chistovodovka, Kupyansk, Glushchenkovo, Borovaya, Peschanoe, Olgovka, Andreevka in the Kharkov region and Volchy Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic.▪️ The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UA) lost up to 220 soldiers, one tank, four armored fighting vehicles, 13 vehicles, and three artillery pieces, including a 155-mm self-propelled artillery system "Bogdana" and a 155-mm self-propelled artillery system "Panzerhaubitze 2000" made in Germany. The electronic warfare stations "Kvertus" and "Anklav," as well as five ammunition depots, were destroyed.🔥 Units of the "Yug" battle group improved their position along the front line. They inflicted defeats on personnel and equipment from three mechanized, motorized infantry, assault, aeromobile, and mountain assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UA) in the areas of the settlements of Dronovka, Severetsk, Privolie, Nikiforovka, Serebryanka, Pereezdnoe, Konstantinovka, Ivanopolye, and Aleksandro-Shultino in the Donetsk People's Republic.▪️ The enemy lost up to 250 soldiers, three vehicles, six artillery pieces, and a launch system for the Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher. Two electronic warfare stations, a counter-battery radar station, and three ammunition depots were destroyed.

russian special military operation in ukraine, russian forces take control of more settlements