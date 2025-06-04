https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/trump-calls-bidens-autopen-biggest-political-scandal-in-us-history-after-2020-vote-1122188180.html

Trump Calls Biden's Autopen 'Biggest Political Scandal' in US History After 2020 Vote

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday labeled the purported use of an autopen to sign documents in the administration of his predecessor Joe Biden as one of the biggest political scandals in the United States.

"With the exception of the rigged presidential election of 2020, the autopen is the biggest political scandal in American history," Trump said. Trump lost to Biden in the 2020 vote which he claimed was falsified by the Democrats. On January 6, 2021, pro-Trump demonstrators breached the Capitol complex and delayed the certification of presidential election results in favor of Biden. Hundreds were charged with riot-related crimes. Trump pardoned more than 1,500 defendants when he was reelected. On his final day in office on January 20, Biden issued preemptive pardons for members of the Select Committee investigating the January 6th and other officials he thought might face "revenge" after he vacates the White House. In March, Trump declared his predecessor's pardons "void," claiming they had been signed with the use of an autopen, possibly even without Biden's knowing. On June 1, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer said that committee identified four individuals who used an autopen to sign documents on Biden's behalf during his term, though their names were not disclosed.

