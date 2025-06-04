International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/trump-calls-bidens-autopen-biggest-political-scandal-in-us-history-after-2020-vote-1122188180.html
Trump Calls Biden's Autopen 'Biggest Political Scandal' in US History After 2020 Vote
Trump Calls Biden's Autopen 'Biggest Political Scandal' in US History After 2020 Vote
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday labeled the purported use of an autopen to sign documents in the administration of his predecessor Joe Biden as one of the biggest political scandals in the United States.
2025-06-04T09:37+0000
2025-06-04T09:37+0000
americas
joe biden
donald trump
democrats
white house
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0b/1122028685_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9bbec85a7bcb1e729bccd37a9ae2ff2a.jpg
"With the exception of the rigged presidential election of 2020, the autopen is the biggest political scandal in American history," Trump said. Trump lost to Biden in the 2020 vote which he claimed was falsified by the Democrats. On January 6, 2021, pro-Trump demonstrators breached the Capitol complex and delayed the certification of presidential election results in favor of Biden. Hundreds were charged with riot-related crimes. Trump pardoned more than 1,500 defendants when he was reelected. On his final day in office on January 20, Biden issued preemptive pardons for members of the Select Committee investigating the January 6th and other officials he thought might face "revenge" after he vacates the White House. In March, Trump declared his predecessor's pardons "void," claiming they had been signed with the use of an autopen, possibly even without Biden's knowing. On June 1, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer said that committee identified four individuals who used an autopen to sign documents on Biden's behalf during his term, though their names were not disclosed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250314/biden-autopen-scandal-revives-scary-questions-about-who-really-called-the-shots-during-his-reign-1121639838.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0b/1122028685_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2497c990ff43cfd5fa11e7074512e346.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us president donald trump on wednesday labeled the purported use of an autopen to sign documents in the administration of his predecessor joe biden as one of the biggest political scandals in the united states.
us president donald trump on wednesday labeled the purported use of an autopen to sign documents in the administration of his predecessor joe biden as one of the biggest political scandals in the united states.

Trump Calls Biden's Autopen 'Biggest Political Scandal' in US History After 2020 Vote

09:37 GMT 04.06.2025
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisPresident Donald Trump points to a reporter as he answers questions during a news conference on Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump points to a reporter as he answers questions during a news conference on Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2025
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday labeled the purported use of an autopen to sign documents in the administration of his predecessor Joe Biden as one of the biggest political scandals in the United States.
"With the exception of the rigged presidential election of 2020, the autopen is the biggest political scandal in American history," Trump said.
Trump lost to Biden in the 2020 vote which he claimed was falsified by the Democrats. On January 6, 2021, pro-Trump demonstrators breached the Capitol complex and delayed the certification of presidential election results in favor of Biden. Hundreds were charged with riot-related crimes. Trump pardoned more than 1,500 defendants when he was reelected.
U.S. President Joe Biden signs - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2025
Americas
Biden Autopen Scandal Revives Scary Questions About Who Really Called the Shots During His Reign
14 March, 19:00 GMT
On his final day in office on January 20, Biden issued preemptive pardons for members of the Select Committee investigating the January 6th and other officials he thought might face "revenge" after he vacates the White House. In March, Trump declared his predecessor's pardons "void," claiming they had been signed with the use of an autopen, possibly even without Biden's knowing.
On June 1, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer said that committee identified four individuals who used an autopen to sign documents on Biden's behalf during his term, though their names were not disclosed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала