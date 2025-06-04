Trump Doubles Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum to 50%
03:39 GMT 04.06.2025 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 04.06.2025)
US President Donald Trump has decided to double the trade tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50% starting from June 4, a proclamation read.
Donald Trump signed an executive order increasing tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from 25% to 50%.
"Although the previously imposed steel and aluminum tariffs have helped provide critical price support in the US market, they have not yet enabled these industries to develop and maintain the rates of capacity production utilization that are necessary for the industries' sustained health and for projected national defense needs," the document, published on the White House website, read.
In addition, Trump also decided to impose a different regime for imports of steel and aluminum products and their derivatives from the United Kingdom under the US-UK Economic Prosperity Deal of May 8, 2025 (EPD), the document added.
"The applicable rates of duty for articles of the United Kingdom … shall remain at 25 percent ad valorem. On or after July 9, 2025, the Secretary may adjust the applicable rates of duty and construct import quotas for steel and aluminum consistent with the terms of the EPD, or he may increase the applicable rates of duty to 50 percent if he determines that the United Kingdom has not complied with relevant aspects of the EPD," the proclamation read.