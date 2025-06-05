International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/russia-becomes-bastion-of-traditional-values-and-information-tech-1122209925.html
Russia Becomes Bastion of Traditional Values and Information Tech
Russia Becomes Bastion of Traditional Values and Information Tech
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s focus on providing humanitarian support to people sharing traditional Russian values and on advancement of IT and technology creates a “great opportunity” for IT professionals with larger families, Jozef Schutzman, Director of IT Transformation, US, told Sputnik at the Global Digital Forum.
2025-06-05T18:11+0000
2025-06-07T18:24+0000
world
russia
traditional values
it
information technology
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/07/1122209174_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_11aa87c821d9b6eb548a566334df16d7.jpg
“The IT professionals that lead those families are extremely motivated and high-end individuals that can actually contribute to Russian society not only from the IT space, but also the traditional values space and building the next generation of IT engineers here in Russia,” Schutzman said.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Jozef Schutzman, Director of IT Transformation, US,
Sputnik International
Jozef Schutzman, Director of IT Transformation, US,
2025-06-05T18:11+0000
true
PT1M22S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/07/1122209174_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4e98704acf5dbbfc858f4345533fa938.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, traditional values, it, information technology, видео
russia, traditional values, it, information technology, видео

Russia Becomes Bastion of Traditional Values and Information Tech

18:11 GMT 05.06.2025 (Updated: 18:24 GMT 07.06.2025)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s focus on providing humanitarian support to people sharing traditional Russian values and on advancement of IT and technology creates a “great opportunity” for IT professionals with larger families, Jozef Schutzman, Director of IT Transformation, US, told Sputnik at the Global Digital Forum.
“The IT professionals that lead those families are extremely motivated and high-end individuals that can actually contribute to Russian society not only from the IT space, but also the traditional values space and building the next generation of IT engineers here in Russia,” Schutzman said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала