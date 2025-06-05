https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/russia-becomes-bastion-of-traditional-values-and-information-tech-1122209925.html
Russia Becomes Bastion of Traditional Values and Information Tech
Russia Becomes Bastion of Traditional Values and Information Tech
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s focus on providing humanitarian support to people sharing traditional Russian values and on advancement of IT and technology creates a “great opportunity” for IT professionals with larger families, Jozef Schutzman, Director of IT Transformation, US, told Sputnik at the Global Digital Forum.
2025-06-05T18:11+0000
2025-06-05T18:11+0000
2025-06-07T18:24+0000
world
russia
traditional values
it
information technology
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/07/1122209174_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_11aa87c821d9b6eb548a566334df16d7.jpg
“The IT professionals that lead those families are extremely motivated and high-end individuals that can actually contribute to Russian society not only from the IT space, but also the traditional values space and building the next generation of IT engineers here in Russia,” Schutzman said.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/07/1122209174_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4e98704acf5dbbfc858f4345533fa938.jpg
Jozef Schutzman, Director of IT Transformation, US,
Sputnik International
Jozef Schutzman, Director of IT Transformation, US,
2025-06-05T18:11+0000
true
PT1M22S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, traditional values, it, information technology, видео
russia, traditional values, it, information technology, видео
Russia Becomes Bastion of Traditional Values and Information Tech
18:11 GMT 05.06.2025 (Updated: 18:24 GMT 07.06.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s focus on providing humanitarian support to people sharing traditional Russian values and on advancement of IT and technology creates a “great opportunity” for IT professionals with larger families, Jozef Schutzman, Director of IT Transformation, US, told Sputnik at the Global Digital Forum.
“The IT professionals that lead those families are extremely motivated and high-end individuals that can actually contribute to Russian society not only from the IT space, but also the traditional values space and building the next generation of IT engineers here in Russia,” Schutzman said.