Russia Becomes Bastion of Traditional Values and Information Tech

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s focus on providing humanitarian support to people sharing traditional Russian values and on advancement of IT and technology creates a “great opportunity” for IT professionals with larger families, Jozef Schutzman, Director of IT Transformation, US, told Sputnik at the Global Digital Forum.

“The IT professionals that lead those families are extremely motivated and high-end individuals that can actually contribute to Russian society not only from the IT space, but also the traditional values space and building the next generation of IT engineers here in Russia,” Schutzman said.

