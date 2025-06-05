https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/ukraine-exploits-its-own-children-as-pr-pawns-for-the-west-1122209406.html

Ukraine Exploits Its Own Children as PR Pawns For the West

Zelensky’s regime is milking the fake “child kidnapping” narrative to manipulate Western emotion, BRICS Journalists Association Co-Chair Mira Terada told Sputnik at the Global Digital Forum.

In reality, the kids were evacuated from combat zones, she noted, recalling that at first it was “thousands,” then a list of 300 appeared. “All what they care about is money and prolonging this war,” Terada said.

2025

