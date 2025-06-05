International
Ukraine Exploits Its Own Children as PR Pawns For the West
Ukraine Exploits Its Own Children as PR Pawns For the West
Zelensky's regime is milking the fake "child kidnapping" narrative to manipulate Western emotion, BRICS Journalists Association Co-Chair Mira Terada told Sputnik at the Global Digital Forum.
In reality, the kids were evacuated from combat zones, she noted, recalling that at first it was "thousands," then a list of 300 appeared. "All what they care about is money and prolonging this war," Terada said.
Ukraine Exploits Its Own Children as PR Pawns For the West

18:04 GMT 05.06.2025 (Updated: 18:04 GMT 07.06.2025)
Zelensky’s regime is milking the fake “child kidnapping” narrative to manipulate Western emotion, BRICS Journalists Association Co-Chair Mira Terada told Sputnik at the Global Digital Forum.
In reality, the kids were evacuated from combat zones, she noted, recalling that at first it was “thousands,” then a list of 300 appeared.
“All what they care about is money and prolonging this war,” Terada said.
