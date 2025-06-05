https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/us-to-redirect-air-defense-technologies-intended-for-ukraine-to-middle-east-1122194750.html

US to Redirect Air Defense Technologies Intended for Ukraine to Middle East

The administration of US President Donald Trump has decided to redirect fuses for air defense missile systems originally intended for Ukraine to the Middle East, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported.

Last week, the Pentagon quietly notified Congress that special fuses for land-based missiles that Ukraine uses to destroy Russian drones will now be sent to US Air Force units in the Middle East, the report said on Wednesday. In a previously unpublished statement, the Pentagon informed the US Senate Committee on Armed Services that the need for the fuses had been identified as an urgent matter by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the report added. Proponents of the decision reportedly argue that the Pentagon has the flexibility to take such measures under the emergency defense spending bill passed last year.

