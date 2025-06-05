https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/xi-trump-hold-phone-conversation---reports-1122196308.html
Xi, Trump Hold Phone Conversation - Reports
The broadcaster has not disclosed the details of the conversation between the leaders of China and the United States.Chinese state media and the Chinese foreign ministry said that the call happened at the White House's request.No other information was immediately made public.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday.
The broadcaster has not disclosed the details of the conversation between the leaders of China and the United States.
Chinese state media and the Chinese foreign ministry said that the call happened at the White House's request.
No other information was immediately made public.