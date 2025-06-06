International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/kuwait-eyes-ai-collaboration-with-russia--1122202727.html
Kuwait Eyes AI Collaboration With Russia
Kuwait Eyes AI Collaboration With Russia
Sputnik International
Mideast experts prepare for cooperation with Russia in hi-tech domains.
2025-06-06T15:27+0000
2025-06-06T15:27+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
russia
kuwait
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/06/1122202562_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_db791ecb0203f47d44773d6ac29b443d.jpg
“I found out that the AI technology is really high and we can collaborate in the future. I think we're going to have a big deal of collaboration between the two countries,” Jenan Al Shehab, Technical Director, ELECTRODIS Tech, Kuwait, told Sputnik at the Global Digital Forum.
russia
kuwait
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Jenan Al Shehab
Sputnik International
Jenan Al Shehab
2025-06-06T15:27+0000
true
PT0M39S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/06/1122202562_359:0:1799:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e203579340d2bb59ab0e1ca5f90e6214.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian hi-tech, russia ai, russian arificial intelligence projects
russian hi-tech, russia ai, russian arificial intelligence projects

Kuwait Eyes AI Collaboration With Russia

15:27 GMT 06.06.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Mideast experts prepare for cooperation with Russia in hi-tech domains.
“I found out that the AI technology is really high and we can collaborate in the future. I think we're going to have a big deal of collaboration between the two countries,” Jenan Al Shehab, Technical Director, ELECTRODIS Tech, Kuwait, told Sputnik at the Global Digital Forum.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала