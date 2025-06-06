https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/kuwait-eyes-ai-collaboration-with-russia--1122202727.html

Kuwait Eyes AI Collaboration With Russia

Kuwait Eyes AI Collaboration With Russia

Sputnik International

Mideast experts prepare for cooperation with Russia in hi-tech domains.

“I found out that the AI technology is really high and we can collaborate in the future. I think we're going to have a big deal of collaboration between the two countries,” Jenan Al Shehab, Technical Director, ELECTRODIS Tech, Kuwait, told Sputnik at the Global Digital Forum.

