https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/kuwait-eyes-ai-collaboration-with-russia--1122202727.html
Kuwait Eyes AI Collaboration With Russia
Kuwait Eyes AI Collaboration With Russia
Sputnik International
Mideast experts prepare for cooperation with Russia in hi-tech domains.
2025-06-06T15:27+0000
2025-06-06T15:27+0000
2025-06-06T15:27+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
russia
kuwait
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/06/1122202562_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_db791ecb0203f47d44773d6ac29b443d.jpg
“I found out that the AI technology is really high and we can collaborate in the future. I think we're going to have a big deal of collaboration between the two countries,” Jenan Al Shehab, Technical Director, ELECTRODIS Tech, Kuwait, told Sputnik at the Global Digital Forum.
russia
kuwait
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/06/1122202562_359:0:1799:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e203579340d2bb59ab0e1ca5f90e6214.jpg
Jenan Al Shehab
Sputnik International
Jenan Al Shehab
2025-06-06T15:27+0000
true
PT0M39S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian hi-tech, russia ai, russian arificial intelligence projects
russian hi-tech, russia ai, russian arificial intelligence projects
Kuwait Eyes AI Collaboration With Russia
Mideast experts prepare for cooperation with Russia in hi-tech domains.
“I found out that the AI technology is really high and we can collaborate in the future. I think we're going to have a big deal of collaboration between the two countries,” Jenan Al Shehab, Technical Director, ELECTRODIS Tech, Kuwait, told Sputnik at the Global Digital Forum.