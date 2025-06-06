https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/lindsey-graham-and-other-us-congressmen-purportedly-used-ukraine-as-personal-cash-cow-1122202998.html
Lindsey Graham and Other US Congressmen Purportedly Used Ukraine as Personal Cash Cow
A group of US lawmakers has been using Ukraine to enrich themselves, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson tells Sputnik, citing whistleblowers.
About 23 members of the US Congress, including Senator Lindsey Graham, helped themselves to the money coming from Ukraine, the whistleblowers claim.
“We're not talking a few thousand dollars. We're talking much more than that,” Johnson remarks.
He does point out, however, that these are just allegations at the moment, and that it is up for US authorities to properly investigate these claims.
“It's not going to take six months to do this investigation, it can be done in a much shorter time frame. So we'll see what comes of it,” Johnson predicts.
He also argues that it will be easier to make the results of this investigation public “once this whole debacle that is the war in Ukraine, comes to fruition, as the total defeat of NATO becomes apparent.”