‘The West Does Not Control the Narrative Anymore’ – Pepe Escobar

'The West Does Not Control the Narrative Anymore' – Pepe Escobar

The Global Digital Forum in Nizhny Novgorod was a first step towards elaborating a system of fact-checking that is global

2025-06-06

2025-06-06T14:38+0000

2025-06-06T14:46+0000

world

pepe escobar

russia

west

narrative

video

The Global Digital Forum in Nizhny Novgorod was a first step towards elaborating a system of fact-checking that is global, of course a Russian contribution, but a global fact-checking network, going beyond fake news and establishing an alternative media environment with lots of input from several nations of the Global South, and sooner or later taking all that to the BRICS table”, Pepe Escobar, a geopolitical analyst, told Sputnik.

russia

