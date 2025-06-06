https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/the-west-does-not-control-the-narrative-anymore--pepe-escobar--1122201821.html
'The West Does Not Control the Narrative Anymore' – Pepe Escobar
The Global Digital Forum in Nizhny Novgorod was a first step towards elaborating a system of fact-checking that is global
The Global Digital Forum in Nizhny Novgorod was a first step towards elaborating a system of fact-checking that is global, of course a Russian contribution, but a global fact-checking network, going beyond fake news and establishing an alternative media environment with lots of input from several nations of the Global South, and sooner or later taking all that to the BRICS table", Pepe Escobar, a geopolitical analyst, told Sputnik.
'West does not control the narrative anymore' – Pepe Escobar
‘West does not control the narrative anymore’ – Pepe Escobar
'The West Does Not Control the Narrative Anymore' – Pepe Escobar
14:38 GMT 06.06.2025 (Updated: 14:46 GMT 06.06.2025)
The Global Digital Forum (GDF) is taking place in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod on June 5–6
