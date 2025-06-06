https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/things-that-do-not-age-well-us-dollar-and-its-hegemony-1122203182.html

Things That Do Not Age Well: US Dollar and Its Hegemony

Things That Do Not Age Well: US Dollar and Its Hegemony

Sputnik International

The decades-long hegemony of the US dollar faces a multitude of serious challenges today, Ashraf Patel, a research associate at South Africa's Institute for Global Dialogue, tells Sputnik.

2025-06-06T18:43+0000

2025-06-06T18:43+0000

2025-06-06T18:43+0000

analysis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118676011_0:165:3055:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_d508b9009b0590e62be921421c46dd3c.jpg

The insurmountable US national debt, well over $34 trillion and growing at an alarming rate, means “financial volatility and risk” for the United States.Donald Trump’s protectionist policies make the US dollar less attractive in the eyes of foreign countries as his “disruptive trade and tariff wars” put a dent in the “US image in terms of international economics.”The “irreversible rise” of the multipolar world order “centered within the BRICS Plus nations” offers the world a viable alternative to the US dollar’s dominance.So what are the potential competitors for the US dollar on the global scale?According to Patel, they are:

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us dollar, dollar hegemony