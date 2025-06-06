Western Clout Over IAEA Board Explains the Agency's Silence Towards Ukraine's Actions - Rosatom
Military threats faced by the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) are getting worse, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.
"In terms of military threats, the situation is escalating ... Literally almost every night for the past four days, the power system [of the city of Energodar, also known as Enerhodar] has been destroyed, and we are managing to restore it ... Rosenergoatom Concern [Russian nuclear power station operator] does everything possible to restore power supply after each shelling through backup connections, through a network of mobile generating units literally within not even hours, but dozens of minutes," Likhachev said following his meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.
Provocations against the city and the power plant are likely to increase amid Russia-Ukraine negotiations, the Rosatom CEO also said, adding that the IAEA experts have the opportunity to see the consequences of Ukraine's attacks on Energodar.
The issue of the US nuclear fuel at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s (ZNPP) was discussed during negotiations between Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Kaliningrad, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.
"The important point ... is the question of the US fuel, Westinghouse fuel. In four of the six units, it is loaded into the active zone. There is also one set in the fresh fuel storage and a number, a large number of assemblies in the spent fuel pools," Likhachev told reporters following the talks.
Rosatom was "informed of the American side's concerns" regarding the coordination of actions concerning intellectual property, Likhachev said, adding that any solution to this problem is possible, including the complete unloading of the fuel and its return to the supplier.
"I really hope that we will find this solution through interaction directly with the fuel manufacturer and determine its future fate," Likhachev said.
Rosatom has also asked IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to mediate the issue of the US fuel at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the head said.
"We are grateful to the IAEA Director General for the positive steps taken in response," Likhachev said, adding that he is ready to work through the mediation of the IAEA.
Russia positively assesses the role of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) leadership as an "island of objectivity" in covering the situation with the attacks from Kiev, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.
"The concern that the CEO [IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi] and his team are showing today, aimed at unconditional compliance with all the principles of safety of nuclear facilities, is, in a good sense of the word, one can say, such an island of objectivity in the world in general. And against the background of the activities of other international organizations of the UN umbrella, the IAEA, of course, stands out favorably for its professional position and objectivity. But in this case, I am referring specifically to the leadership of the IAEA," Likhachev told reporters.