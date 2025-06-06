https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/western-clout-over-iaea-board-explains-the-agencys-silence-towards-ukraines-actions---rosatom-1122200994.html

Western Clout Over IAEA Board Explains the Agency's Silence Towards Ukraine's Actions - Rosatom

Military threats faced by the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) are getting worse, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.

Provocations against the city and the power plant are likely to increase amid Russia-Ukraine negotiations, the Rosatom CEO also said, adding that the IAEA experts have the opportunity to see the consequences of Ukraine's attacks on Energodar.The issue of the US nuclear fuel at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s (ZNPP) was discussed during negotiations between Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Kaliningrad, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.Rosatom was "informed of the American side's concerns" regarding the coordination of actions concerning intellectual property, Likhachev said, adding that any solution to this problem is possible, including the complete unloading of the fuel and its return to the supplier.Rosatom has also asked IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to mediate the issue of the US fuel at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the head said.Russia positively assesses the role of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) leadership as an "island of objectivity" in covering the situation with the attacks from Kiev, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.

