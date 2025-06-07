https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/russia-begins-transfer-of-over-6000-dead-bodies-to-ukraine-and-exchange-wounded-and-pows---medinsky-1122205527.html
Russia Begins Transfer of Over 6,000 Dead Bodies to Ukraine and Exchange Wounded and POWs - Medinsky
Russia Begins Transfer of Over 6,000 Dead Bodies to Ukraine and Exchange Wounded and POWs - Medinsky
Sputnik International
On June 6, Russia began implementing an operation to hand over to Ukraine more than 6,000 bodies of the deceased, as well as to exchange wounded, seriously... 07.06.2025, Sputnik International
2025-06-07T10:52+0000
2025-06-07T10:52+0000
2025-06-07T10:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
vladimir medinsky
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/02/1122174401_0:119:2275:1398_1920x0_80_0_0_6b0832d8c561f004a20e2e43af364c59.jpg
🔸An operation to carry out an exchange of wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war, and POWs under the age of 25, has also begun 🔸The first batch of frozen bodies—1,212 in total—has already arrived in refrigerated trucks at the designated exchange area. The remaining ones are on the way. 🔸In addition, Ukraine has received the first list of 640 prisoners of war categorized as "wounded, seriously ill, and young" in order to initiate the exchange. 🔸The Russian Defense Ministry’s contact group is stationed at the Ukrainian border. 🔸We call on Kiev to strictly follow the schedule and all agreed terms, and to immediately proceed with the exchange. 🔸Let, as we agreed, 1,200 soldiers and officers from each side get the chance to return home. 🔸We also call on Ukraine to finally retrieve the bodies of the 6,000 soldiers and officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, so their families can give them a proper burial. "We are on site. We are fully prepared to proceed. International TV channels, news agencies, and reporters are welcome to come and see for themselves that everything is in place. Russia always keeps its word."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/what-russia-and-ukraine-agreed-on-in-istanbul-during-round-2-of-talks-1122176181.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/02/1122174401_125:0:2148:1517_1920x0_80_0_0_a04df2b51f9401b64203c70570db0f86.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, vladimir medinsky
russia, ukraine, vladimir medinsky
Russia Begins Transfer of Over 6,000 Dead Bodies to Ukraine and Exchange Wounded and POWs - Medinsky
10:52 GMT 07.06.2025 (Updated: 10:57 GMT 07.06.2025)
On June 6, Russia began implementing an operation to hand over to Ukraine more than 6,000 bodies of the deceased, as well as to exchange wounded, seriously ill, and captured prisoners, the head of Russia's delegation Vladimir Medinsky said.
🔸An operation to carry out an exchange of wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war, and POWs under the age of 25, has also begun
🔸The first batch of frozen bodies—1,212 in total—has already arrived in refrigerated trucks at the designated exchange area. The remaining ones are on the way.
🔸In addition, Ukraine has received the first list of 640 prisoners of war categorized as "wounded, seriously ill, and young" in order to initiate the exchange.
🔸The Russian Defense Ministry’s contact group is stationed at the Ukrainian border.
However, the Ukrainian side unexpectedly postponed both the reception of the bodies and the prisoner exchange indefinitely. For some reason, their negotiation team did not even arrive at the exchange site. Various reasons have been cited—many of them quite strange.
🔸We call on Kiev to strictly follow the schedule and all agreed terms, and to immediately proceed with the exchange.
🔸Let, as we agreed, 1,200 soldiers and officers from each side get the chance to return home.
🔸We also call on Ukraine to finally retrieve the bodies of the 6,000 soldiers and officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, so their families can give them a proper burial.
"We are on site. We are fully prepared to proceed.
International TV channels, news agencies, and reporters are welcome to come and see for themselves that everything is in place.
Russia always keeps its word."