Russia Ready To Hand Over Bodies Of Ukrainian Military Personnel
Russia has handed over to Ukraine a list of 640 names of Ukrainian POWs for exchange, but the Ukrainian side has so far refrained from setting a date for their return and handing over a corresponding number of Russian POWs, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"The Russian side has provided the Ukrainian side with a list of 640 names, but the Ukrainian side has so far refrained from setting a date for the return of these individuals and transferring a corresponding number of captured Russian servicemen," said Lieutenant General Alexander Zorin, a representative of the Russian negotiation team, as quoted in the Russian Defense Ministry's statement.The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian side had not confirmed the prisoner exchange scheduled for June 7 under the Istanbul agreements and postponed it indefinitely.Russia is ready to immediately hand over the prisoners of war and the bodies of the Ukrainian troops, who fell on the battlefield, to Ukraine in accordance with the agreement reached in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, a Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation to the talks with Ukraine, earlier said.
12:03 GMT 07.06.2025 (Updated: 12:38 GMT 07.06.2025)
"The Russian side has provided the Ukrainian side with a list of 640 names, but the Ukrainian side has so far refrained from setting a date for the return of these individuals and transferring a corresponding number of captured Russian servicemen," said Lieutenant General Alexander Zorin, a representative of the Russian negotiation team, as quoted in the Russian Defense Ministry's statement.
"I confirm that we are fully prepared to fulfill the agreements reached in Istanbul. We are ready to hand over all the bodies and carry out the exchange of prisoners of war according to the established formula," Zorin emphasized.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian side had not confirmed the prisoner exchange scheduled for June 7 under the Istanbul agreements and postponed it indefinitely.
"According to Alexander Zorin (Lieutenant General, representative of the Russian negotiation team - ed.), the Ukrainian side did not confirm the exchange for today and postponed it indefinitely," the statement read.
Russia is ready to immediately hand over the prisoners of war and the bodies of the Ukrainian troops, who fell on the battlefield, to Ukraine in accordance with the agreement reached in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, a Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation to the talks with Ukraine, earlier said.