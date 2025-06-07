International
JUST IN: Russia Begins Transfer of Over 6,000 Dead Bodies to Ukraine and Exchange Wounded and POWs - Medinsky
Trump's Trade War Drives Nations Away
09:39 GMT 07.06.2025 (Updated: 10:15 GMT 07.06.2025)
Subscribe
Almost 150 countries are picking trade with China over the US in 2025, with more and more nations reducing their reliance on ties with America.
The aggressive US trade stance and tariffs are forcing states to avoid risk — and many are choosing alternatives as the safer partner. Explore Sputnik’s infographic to learn more!
