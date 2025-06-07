https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/trumps-trade-war-drives-nations-away---1122204687.html
Trump's Trade War Drives Nations Away
Almost 150 countries are picking trade with China over the US in 2025, with more and more nations reducing their reliance on ties with America.
The aggressive US trade stance and tariffs are forcing states to avoid risk — and many are choosing alternatives as the safer partner. Explore Sputnik’s infographic to learn more!
09:39 GMT 07.06.2025
