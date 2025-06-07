https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/trumps-trade-war-drives-nations-away---1122204687.html

Trump's Trade War Drives Nations Away

Trump's Trade War Drives Nations Away

Sputnik International

Almost 150 countries are picking trade with China over the US in 2025, with more and more nations reducing their reliance on ties with America.

2025-06-07T09:39+0000

2025-06-07T09:39+0000

2025-06-07T10:15+0000

multimedia

us

china

trump tariffs

donald trump

us-china trade war

us import tariffs

us hegemony

us-china relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/07/1122204187_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b09d53f120f6563d424536ae6f038054.png

The aggressive US trade stance and tariffs are forcing states to avoid risk — and many are choosing alternatives as the safer partner. Explore Sputnik’s infographic to learn more!

1

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us hegemony, trump tariffs, us-china trade, trump trade war