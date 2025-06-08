https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/israeli-defense-minister-says-army-will-not-allow-ship-carrying-greta-thunberg-reach-gaza-1122214598.html

Israeli Defense Minister Says Army Will Not Allow Ship Carrying Greta Thunberg Reach Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that he will not allow the humanitarian ship Madleen carrying Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to reach the coast of the Gaza Strip.

He added that Israel will not allow anyone to violate maritime blockade of Gaza and said that the goal of the blockade is to prevent transfer of weapons to Palestinian movement Hamas, which continues to hold Israeli hostages. The Madleen ship carrying Thunberg, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, known for his role in the "Game of Thrones" series, and about 10 other pro-Palestinian activists, is currently sailing toward Gaza. The activists said they were heading to the enclave on a humanitarian mission. According to Israeli state broadcaster Kan, the ship, which belongs to the Freedom Flotilla project, will approach Gaza on Monday. The broadcaster reported that the military could tow the ship to the Israeli port of Ashdod and the activists could be arrested. The Israeli authorities perceive this action as an attempt to cause a wide public outcry and fuel anti-Israeli sentiment in the world amid the conflict in the Gaza Strip and the humanitarian crisis.

