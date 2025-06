https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/putin-trump-phone-talk-providing-major-de-escalation-opportunity---rdif-head-1122215249.html

Putin-Trump Phone Talk Providing 'Major De-Escalation Opportunity' - RDIF Head

Putin-Trump Phone Talk Providing 'Major De-Escalation Opportunity' - RDIF Head

The recent telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump has led to a shift in Russian public opinion, which is a "major de-escalation opportunity."

"Putin–Trump dialogue led to historic shift in Russian public opinion. Russians naming the U.S. as 'hostile' dropped from 75% to 40%. Support for normalizing ties with the West jumped from 52% to 80%. Dialogue works. People listen. Major deescalation opportunity," the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Sunday.On Wednesday, Trump said that he had held a phone call with Putin, which lasted over an hour.

