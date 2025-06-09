International
A Colombian delegation will visit Russia next week to participate in the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Ambassador to Colombia Nikolay Tavdumadze told Sputnik on Monday.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." On June 25, Russia and Colombia will celebrate the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
Colombian Delegation to Take Part in SPIEF Economic Forum Next Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Colombian delegation will visit Russia next week to participate in the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Ambassador to Colombia Nikolay Tavdumadze told Sputnik on Monday.
"The Colombian side has been well represented at the SPIEF for a few years now. This time, we expect about 25 people to come to St. Petersburg. The delegation will include representatives of the republic's congress and regional authorities, as well as business executives," Tavdumadze said.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World."
On June 25, Russia and Colombia will celebrate the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
