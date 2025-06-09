https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/colombian-delegation-to-take-part-in-spief-economic-forum-next-week-1122219906.html

Colombian Delegation to Take Part in SPIEF Economic Forum Next Week

A Colombian delegation will visit Russia next week to participate in the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Ambassador to Colombia Nikolay Tavdumadze told Sputnik on Monday.

The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." On June 25, Russia and Colombia will celebrate the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

